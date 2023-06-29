911r Is Selling A 1992 Porsche 911 Turbo In Stunning Amazon Green Metallic

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Exceptional 1992 Porsche 911 Turbo Hits the Market in Stunning Amazon Green Metallic.

Automotive enthusiasts with an eye for elegance and power have a unique opportunity to own a remarkable 1992 Porsche 911 Turbo. This exquisite model, specified in the captivating Amazon Green Metallic over Cashmere Beige and black full leather interior, is a true embodiment of Porsche's iconic 964 generation. Powered by a turbocharged 3.3-liter flat-six engine mated to a five-speed manual transaxle, this beauty promises an exhilarating driving experience.

The exterior of this 1992 Porsche 911 Turbo is adorned with widened bodywork, aerodynamic side mirrors, and a fixed rear spoiler, distinguishing it from the standard 964 model. The Amazon Green Metallic finish (L39A) shimmers under the light, showcasing the car's timeless design. The inclusion of a power sunroof, rear window wiper, and fog lights adds to the vehicle's allure.

Nestled behind the 18" modular Speedline wheels, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, lie larger brakes with cross-drilled rotors and uprated calipers. The suspension has been upgraded with Bilstein PSS10 coilovers, providing enhanced handling and control. Additionally, the power-steering system seals were refreshed during a maintenance overhaul in September 2019, which also included brake fluid and pad replacements. The car was corner-balanced and received an alignment to ensure optimal performance.

Inside the cabin, the Cashmere Beige supple leather covers the seating surfaces, exuding both luxury and comfort. Black leather extends to the dashboard and upper door panels, creating a sleek and cohesive interior design. The car comes equipped with air conditioning, an Alpine stereo system, and power windows for added convenience and enjoyment. The air-conditioning system was retrofitted to utilize R134a refrigerant during the September 2019 maintenance overhaul.

The four-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel serves as a centerpiece for the driver, surrounded by a central tachometer with a 6,600-rpm redline, a 180-mph speedometer, and gauges for oil pressure, oil temperature, oil level, and fuel level. The six-digit odometer shows a mere 71,000 miles, with approximately 10,000 miles added during the current ownership.

The heart of this 1992 Porsche 911 Turbo lies in its turbocharged 3.3-liter flat-six engine, delivering an impressive factory-rated output of 315 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. An engine overhaul completed approximately 1,200 miles ago in September 2019 included the installation of a Fabspeed Motorsport exhaust system, RSR-spec rocker shaft seals, and the replacement of ignition components, filters, engine belts, and various seals and gaskets. The car exudes power and performance in every aspect.

Power is seamlessly transmitted to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transaxle, further enhancing the driving experience and offering complete control. The undercarriage of the car has been meticulously maintained and recently dry-ice cleaned, showcasing the attention to detail given to this exceptional Porsche.

Accompanying the 1992 Porsche 911 Turbo are essential documents, including the owner's manual, service records, a Porsche Production Specifications sheet, a stamped maintenance booklet, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Oregon title, attesting to its remarkable history.

This extraordinary 1992 Porsche 911 Turbo, with its captivating Amazon Green Metallic exterior, luxurious interior, and thrilling performance capabilities, represents an opportunity that should not be missed by discerning collectors and Porsche enthusiasts. The car is now being offered on dealer consignment in Arizona, and interested parties are encouraged to contact the dealer promptly for further information.

