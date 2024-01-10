914th unit receives nuclear certification

Jan. 10—The 914th Air Refueling Wing has a new addition to its mission — responding to nuclear incidents.

The unit based at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station announced it received nuclear-ready certification after an Air Mobility Command inspection took place this past November.

The Initial Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection, an evaluation determining the unit's capability to perform as a nuclear support unit, took place from Nov. 17-19. It tested the unit's capability as a nuclear support unit.

"The airmen of the 914th have executed this mission better than some united who have had this mission for decades," said Col Joseph Contino, 914th Air Refueling Wing commander in a statement. "One proof is our alert times: they are the fastest in the nuclear enterprise."

Base spokesman SMSgt. Andrew Caya said the purpose of this mission is to refuel airborne portions of the Air Force's Airborne Nuclear Patrol. They would be called on in any sort of nuclear deterrence or crisis.

The unit has been training for this mission for the past six years when it first transitioned to an air refueling with KC-135 stratotankers. Caya added they learned from other units who were tasked with this mission, such as Grissom Air Force Base in Indiana.

"If the need arises, we'll be there," Caya said.

This certification comes as various reserve station improvements are still underway to improve the readiness of the 914th. A new piping system is being installed underneath the tarmac so that the KC-135s can fuel up faster, the base's runway is being extended, and a combined alert facility for both the 914th and 107th Attack Wing is planned.