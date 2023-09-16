On 916 Day, Kings unveil 100th anniversary logo, Fan Fest plans and ‘Light the Beam’ mural

The Kings revealed a special 100th anniversary logo and announced plans to unveil their new City Edition uniforms Saturday in celebration of 916 Day in Sacramento.

In 2022, the Sacramento City Council officially declared Sept. 16 as 916 Day, a day to celebrate the city’s history and charms. The Kings marked the occasion with a number of announcements regarding their centennial season, Fan Fest at Golden 1 Center, merchandise specials and more.

The commemorative “100 Years of Royalty” logo features five jewels set within the crown to represent the five cities the Kings have called home since their founding in 1923. Before relocating to Sacramento in 1985, the Kings spent time in Rochester, New York; Cincinnati, Ohio; Kansas City, Missouri; and Omaha, Nebraska.

“This season, we are proud to celebrate our centennial anniversary by reflecting on our rich history, iconic players and moments, and the enduring support of our unwavering fanbase,” Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart said in a news release. “We can’t wait to welcome fans back to Golden 1 Center for another thrilling season of Kings basketball.”

Fan Fest

The Kings will introduce their new Nike NBA City Edition uniform and City Edition court as part of Fan Fest on Oct. 21 at Golden 1 Center. The event will feature an open practice, interactive experiences and opportunities to connect with players and fellow fans.

Admission to Fan Fest is free, but tickets are required. Tickets can be claimed at Kings.com/FanFest. Season ticket holders and Golden 1 Credit Union members will have early access to the arena at 1 p.m. with doors opening to the general public at 1:30 p.m.

916 Day

The Kings and the Midtown Association unveiled a “Light the Beam Mural” on Saturday. The mural, located at the corner of L and 30th streets, was designed by the Kings creative team and painted by local artist Jeremy Stanger.

The Kings also planned to commemorate 916 Day at Saturday’s River Cats game and Sunday’s DOCO block party, which will include live music, DJs, art activities, a petting zoo, photo opportunities and more from noon to 4 p.m.