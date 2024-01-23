$91K lottery ticket sold in Tucson

The winning Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket worth $91,000 was sold Saturday in Tucson.

Purchased at the Safeway located in Silverado Plaza, the lucky ticket has been claimed by an anonymous winner.

The Jan. 20 winning ticket numbers were 1, 7, 13, 15, 29.

The next Fantasy 5 drawing is scheduled for Tuesday evening and its jackpot is estimated to be $52,000. The next Mega Millions drawing is also set for Tuesday evening and is estimated at $262 million.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: $91K Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Tucson