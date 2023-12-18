92 combat clashes take place at front over last day, most of them on Avdiivka front – General Staff

A total of 92 combat clashes took place at the frontline over the past day. Russia launched 1 missile strike and 6 airstrikes and carried out 33 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 18 December

Quote: "Over the past day, Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed one Kh-59 guided missile."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near Synkivka and east of Petropavlivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops. Defence forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast and east of Terni and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled 17 Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 9 Russian attacks near Avdiivka and 13 attacks near Sieverne, south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the Russians near Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians, with the support of aircraft, carried out 12 unsuccessful attacks there.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces repelled 13 Russian attacks west of Novopokrovka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Defence Forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast and continue to inflict fire on the Russian troops.

Support UP or become our patron!