This 92-foot luxury yacht got stranded all weekend on a Florida beach

"You'll never see a boat like this beached again in your lifetime," one boater told WPTV.

The luxury watercraft, a Viking-92 called Past Time, got stuck on Delray Beach, on Florida's southeast coast, on Nov. 3, according to local outlet WPTV.

Three people were on board the ritzy boat when the vessel lost power before it ultimately hit the shoreline, WLFX reported, citing Delray police.

The vessel spent most of that weekend undergoing an intensive towing operation that saw it finally removed on the afternoon of Nov. 5, WPTV reported. Engine failure and high winds contributed to the stranding, according to Wavy Boats, a Florida channel that documents local boat actions.

"You'll never see a boat like this beached again in your lifetime," Seth Stern of Wavy Boats told WPTV. Listings seen by Insider suggest the vessel can cost around $10 million new.

Stern estimated the yacht was valued in the region of $12 to $16 million, the news outlet reported.

But, he told the outlet, "every day it sits here getting battered by the waves, that value has to go down."

Longtime Florida resident Rick Iossi who witnessed the beached yacht told Insider that he's never seen a boat of this size stranded like this.

"Sometimes, the best remedy is to never have been out in heavy weather in the first place," Iossi said.

Meanwhile, Captain Larry Acheson, the president of the towing company involved in the operation to remove the yacht said that he had 20 people and various small boats that worked to move the vessel, according to WPTV.

"We had to pull the diesel fuel off board. Various people on the beach and various people on the disabled vessel. If it starts taking on water, we had to have people running the pumps," Acheson told WPTV.

He declined to identify the owner of the yacht.

