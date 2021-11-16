92-year-old man shot by Caldwell police after allegedly raising gun toward officers

Police in Caldwell shot and killed a 92-year-old man early Tuesday morning after the man allegedly raised a gun toward officers.

Around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Caldwell officers were dispatched to the 19000 block of Alleghenny Way after receiving a report of a suspicious person driving around the area in a pickup truck, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department.

Two officers found the truck parked along Alleghenny Way and approached the vehicle. Police noticed the car was still running.

When officers neared the truck, a man inside allegedly “raised a handgun and pointed it at the officers,” according to the news release.

Both officers fired their handguns at the man, whom police said was 92 years old, according to the release. The man — who has not been identified by police as of Tuesday morning — died at the scene. Police say they located two handguns inside the truck.

The two officers who shot will be placed on paid administrative leave, which is a standard procedure following police shootings. Neither officer reported injuries during the incident.

Canyon County’s Critical Incident Task Force, which is comprised of multiple law enforcement agencies in the county, will investigate the shooting. The Idaho State Police is the designated agency tasked with leading the investigation.

The fatal police shooting is at least the 12th in Idaho so far in 2021. The state is nearing its previous high of 13 fatal police shootings in 2018, according to previous Idaho Statesman reporting.

Tuesday’s police shooting is also the ninth to take place in the Treasure Valley, with or without a fatality.