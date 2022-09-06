A 92-year-old used sunscreen on her face but not her neck for more than 40 years. The sun damage can be seen in one striking photo.

Sunscreen blocks UV rays that causes skin damage. The woman applied it to her face, but not her neck. The Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology

A 92-year-old didn't apply sunscreen to her neck for over 40 years, and it had striking consequences.

A photo shows her face, where she used SPF products, appearing less wrinkled than her sun-damaged neck.

A dermatologist tweeted the post, and it went viral as people urged others to protect themselves.

A 92-year-old woman applied sunscreen to her face but not her neck for more than 40 years — and a photograph shows the striking consequences for her skin.

Dr. Avi Bitterman, a dermatologist in New York, posted the photograph of the unnamed woman on Twitter on Friday. It shows sun damage on the skin of her neck, and far less discoloration and fewer wrinkles on her face where she applied sunscreen.

As of Tuesday, more than 239,000 people had liked the post, and more than 30,500 people had retweeted it, mostly as a reminder to apply sunscreen to all body parts exposed to the sun.

The photo was originally published in the Journal of The European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology in October 2021 as part of a report on skin cancer and aging as an example of the effects of sun protection.

UV light, an invisible form of radiation from the sun or artificial sources like tanning beds, can damage skin cells and cause irreversible discoloration and wrinkles.

Exposure to UV is also the most preventable cause of skin cancer, which is "by far" the most common type of cancer, according to the Amercian Cancer Society (ACS)

Some people — such as those with lighter skin, blue or green eyes, skin that burns easily, blond hair, or those with family members who've had it — are at highest risk of getting skin cancer, but anyone can get it.

Around one in five Americans will develop skin cancer during their lifetime, data from the American Association of Dermatology Association shows.

To avoid sun damage, use sunscreen year-round and wear a hat

To avoid sun damage, everyone — apart from babies younger than six months — should apply a sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 15, or higher, to all exposed body areas before going outside if the UV index is 3 or higher, according to the CDC.

"Get help for hard-to-reach places like your back," the CDC recommends.

The higher the SPF number, the better the protection against UV rays.

UV radiation is present even during the wintertime and when it's cloudy, just in lower amounts, so people should wear SPF year-round and when it's overcast, according to the CDC.

Spending time in the shade, wearing sunglasses and a hat, and choosing clothes that cover the skin also help protect against UV, the CDC says.

