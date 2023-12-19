92% of Scituate is out of power as all South Shore towns assess storm damage: Live coverage

A fallen tree caused significant damage to this Franklin Street home in Weymouth on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Monday's high winds and rain knocked out power across the South Shore, and for many area residents, the lights remain off going into a new day.

Many residents might not see full power restoration until late Thursday night, according to National Grid, whose outage map showed 31,822 customers in Plymouth County and 14,872 in Norfolk County as being without electricity of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Eversource likewise continues to deal with thousands of outages in its service areas. Towns including Plymouth and Duxbury have more than 4,500 customers still in the dark. Carver, Marshfield and other area towns have at least a few thousand outages remaining.

The fallen trees that pulled down power lines and blocked roads throughout the South Shore were felled by wind gusts that clocked in at 60 mph or more during the height of the storm

South Shore school closings

A number of towns along the South Shore have cancelled school for Tuesday.

They include Cohasset, Duxbury, Halifax, Kingston, Marshfield, Norwell, Pembroke, Plympton and Scituate.

Hanover fatality and heavy storm damage

While simply inconvenient for some, the storm proved deadly for an 89-year-old Hingham man who died when a tree fell on a camper in Hanover. He was identified as Robert Horky, 89.

The accident occurred outside 99 Industrial Way, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said in a statement.

"He was a great man. He was nice to us all the time, a great landlord," Bill Thistle, who rents property from Horky and knew him for over a decade, told WCVB. "He'd put up with whatever you did and he'd just tell you 'yes' or 'no,' and that's how it went."

In Cohasset, a large branch fell onto a southbound carrying a mother and her infant child on Route 3A at about 10 a.m., Cohasset police said.

Both had minor injuries and were taken to South Shore Hospital by Cohasset firefighters. Route 3A was closed for about 30 minutes to clear debris, police said.

In Hingham, the Plymouth River School was evacuated after a tree fell on the computer lab ceiling. All students were taken to Hingham High School on school buses and no students or staff were near the computer lab when the tree fell, Boston 25 News reported.

Several homes were damaged on the South Shore, including some that sustained extensive damage when trees landed on roofs.

Check back often as outage numbers and other information and damage reports become available throughout the day.

