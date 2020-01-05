This $93,000 vintage German military Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen has been fully restored and can be dropped from a helicopter — see inside

Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Expedition Motor Company converts vintage convertible Mercedes-Benz G-Wagens sourced from the German military into bespoke luxury SUVs.

This includes EMC's 1991 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf restoration, which can be dropped from a helicopter.

The 1991 250GD Wolf build costs $93,000, which is less expensive than the current Mercedes-Benz G-Class which starts at $127,650.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

New Jersey-based Expedition Motor Company is converting vintage Mercedes-Benz G-Wagens sourced from the German military and turning them into bespoke convertible vehicles, including a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf which can be dropped from a helicopter.

Mercedes-Benz G-Wagens have become an iconic fixture on American streets and are owned by multiple celebrities, including Kylie Jenner and Matt Kemp, according to The News Wheel. It's no surprise many celebrities love to show off their G-Wagens: at a starting price of $127,650, the large SUVs are definitely a luxury item not everyone can afford.

Expedition Motor Company takes vintage convertible G-Wagens formerly used by the German military and restored the vehicles to a luxurious bespoke quality with builds starting at $90,000. While this isn't necessarily inexpensive, the EMC vehicles are significantly cheaper than the present-day built G-Wagens, now known as the G-Class.

"If I'm driving a Lamborghini through New York City, or driving this [G-Wagen] through New York City, I'll get more comments on this [G-Wagen]," Expedition Motor Company founder Alex Levin told Business Insider.

EMC's 1991 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf build is especially unique: its side hooks allow it to be dropped from a helicopter with its side hooks.

"With the top on, maybe it's a little conspicuous," he continued. "But when the top is off, it's a completely different environment. In the summertime, people are just so drawn to it because 'there goes a convertible SUV and it's a Mercedes and it's a G-Wagen.'"

Keep scrolling to see the former air-lifted military G-Wagen that can be dropped from the sky:

The build that can be dropped from a helicopter is the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf, pictured below.

1991 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf Expedition Motor Company More

Brittany Chang/Business InsiderEMC invested around 1,000 hours into creating the build, according to its website.

1991 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf Expedition Motor Company More

Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Source: Expedition Motor Company

The original G-Wagens were purchased in bulk from the German military…

1991 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf Expedition Motor Company More

Brittany Chang/Business Insider...and brought to a workshop in Poland for most of the restoration, which needs to be done because "[the] 18-year-old military service members [drive] the crap out of them," Levin said.

1991 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf Expedition Motor Company More