€93.29: That's What Analysts Think Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (ETR:SAE) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (ETR:SAE) last week reported its latest third-quarter results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Shop Apotheke Europe from 13 analysts is for revenues of €1.46b in 2023 which, if met, would be a sizeable 31% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 60% to €2.32. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of €1.48b and €1.80 per share in losses. While next year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a considerable increase to loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

With the increase in forecast losses for next year, it's perhaps no surprise to see that the average price target dipped 5.6% to €93.29, with the analysts signalling that growing losses would be a definite concern. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Shop Apotheke Europe analyst has a price target of €146 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €34.00. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Shop Apotheke Europe'shistorical trends, as the 24% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 is roughly in line with the 26% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 5.6% annually. So it's pretty clear that Shop Apotheke Europe is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Shop Apotheke Europe's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Shop Apotheke Europe. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Shop Apotheke Europe going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Shop Apotheke Europe , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

