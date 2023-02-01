In '93 case of Holly Piirainen, authorities say clothing could hold answers

Authorities say this top may hold clues in the case.

SPRINGFIELD - Authorities have renewed their call for the public's help in the case of Holly Piirainen, voicing hope that the person responsible for the little girl's death will someday be brought to justice.

The case dates to Aug. 5, 1993, when Holly, 10, was last seen by her father in the area of Allen Road and South Drive in Sturbridge. She and her family were vacationing at a cottage in Sturbridge and she was headed to a nearby home to play with puppies. Her sneaker was found in the area.

After an 11-week search, her remains were discovered in a wooded area off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield Oct. 23, 1993.

While there have been suspects, no one has been formally charged in the case over the past 30 years.

"We need someone who knows something to stand up with us...," Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Gulluni showed an image of a white tank top that he says might be connected to the case. To that end, he said, investigators are asking the public if they know anything about the top, from who owned it to where it might have been purchased. The top has the word Boston across the front.

The tip line is (413) 426-3507.

"It's more important we work on these cases until justice is served," the district attorney said.

Jan. 19 would have been her 40th birthday.

