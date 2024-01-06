93-year-old man killed in two-vehicle collision in Northern California, CHP says

A 93-year-old man died Friday in a two-vehicle collision in which a Sacramento County man couldn’t swerve to avoid the elderly driver’s car as it pulled into a Sutter County intersection, the California Highway Patrol said.

The 93-year-old Wheatland man, whose identity will be released by the Sutter County Coroner’s Office, was driving a 2017 Toyota Prius east on Cornelius Avenue and paused at a stop sign, the CHP’s Yuba-Sutter office said in a news release. A 19-year-old Citrus Heights man in a 2019 Toyota Highlander was approaching Cornelius Avenue on Pleasant Grove Road, CHP officials said.

After braking, the 93-year-old began driving again and pulled out into the path of the 19-year-old man, who didn’t have a stop sign, CHP said. The Highlander driver broadsided the driver’s door of the Prius, said CHP officials, who were called to the incident about 2:30 p.m.

The Wheatland man died at the scene, CHP officials said. The 19-year-old man and two children in his car weren’t injured.

Drugs and alcohol didn’t play a role in this crash, CHP said.

Officer Brian Danielson, a spokesman for the CHP Yuba-Sutter office, wrote in an email that the 19-year-old driver won’t be arrested and officers won’t seek charges in the fatal collision.