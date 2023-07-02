93-year-old man riding tricycle killed in crash in Merrimac

Authorities are investigating after a 93-year-old man riding a tricycle was struck and killed in Merrimac Saturday

Robert Whitcomb was hit by the vehicle shortly after 5:00 p.m. outside his Bartlett Street home, according to Merrimac Police

Whitcomb was rushed to Portsmouth Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The vehicle’s driver is a juvenile and stayed at the scene, according to police.

The crash is under investigation by the Merrimac Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section (CARS) with assistance from the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

