93-year-old man suffers broken hip from unprovoked assault by stranger in Vancouver Chinatown

Vancouver Police are searching for a suspect who broke a 93-year-old man’s hip in an unprovoked attack in Vancouver’s Chinatown.

The man was walking to a bakery on Main Street and East Pender when he was pushed to the ground by a stranger at around 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 11.

The victim, who has been a Chinatown resident for 30 years, was helped by several witnesses. He was taken to a hospital, where he was required to be hospitalized due to a broken hip.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) released surveillance footage of the incident on Thursday. In the video, the 93-year-old can be seen falling to the ground while another man wearing a baseball cap walks away.

More from NextShark: Armed robbers pistol-whip man to get his $60,000 Rolex at 99 Ranch in Rowland Heights

More from NextShark: Texas woman arrested after rant toward 4 Indian American women goes viral

Investigators have not yet identified the suspect. It is also unclear if the assault was racially motivated.

“Our officers have been canvassing the neighborhood since the assault, and we have now located video of the incident,” VPD Sergeant Steve Addison reportedly said in a media release. “We’re still working to find people who witnessed the assault, as well as those who stopped to help.”

Witnesses of the incident or anyone who has dashcam footage in the area is urged to contact the VPD’s major crime section at 604-717-2541.

More from NextShark: Tokyo Police arrest 24-year-old suspect dubbed the 'Lego Kid' for stealing toys

Featured Image via Vancouver Police Department

More from NextShark: Quebec katana attack suspect testifies that he 'needed to kill' to complete his 'mission'