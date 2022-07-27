93-year-old woman seriously wounded in shooting at north Fort Worth home, police say
A 93-year-old woman was in serious condition Wednesday morning after being shot at a home in north Fort Worth, authorities said.
Detectives with the gang unit are investigating the shooting.
Fort Worth patrol officers responded to a shooting call just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Chestnut Ave.
A caller reported that an unknown person was hitting the windows at the home, according to a police log. The caller said she and her husband were locked in the bedroom, and the caller later disconnected.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury, according to Fort Worth police.
No other injuries were reported in the shooting.
Fort Worth police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.