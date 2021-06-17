94-year-old Asian woman stabbed multiple times in San Francisco attack

A 94-year-old Asian woman is recovering after she was stabbed multiple times during an unprovoked attack in San Francisco, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Wednesday morning and found the victim, identified by a local news report as Anh Taylor, and called paramedics to the scene. Taylor was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said. Officers also found a knife near the scene.

The suspect, who was arrested less than two hours after the attack was reported, has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Cauich. Police obtained a photo of the suspect and passed it around to officers, who were able to identify him.

Cauich was arrested five separate times last year on burglary charges and was also arrested in 2016 in connection to a homicide, according to local NBC affiliate KNTV. He was reportedly wearing an ankle monitor when he was arrested on Wednesday.

Cauich was most recently arrested on May 18 in connection to a burglary, but a judge allowed for his release from jail on June 7 in spite of prosecutors' request that he be held while awaiting trial, according to a San Francisco Chronicle review of court records.

In connection with Wednesday's attack, Cauich was booked on numerous charges, including attempted homicide, battery with serious injury, elder abuse, committing a felony while on bail, great bodily injury enhancement, and probation violation.

“Devastating, honestly,” Taylor's neighbor, Miranda Benvenuti, said, according to the outlet. “I was so devastated to find out it was her, I just started bawling my eyes out."

Police did not immediately say whether or not Taylor's race had anything to do with the attack, though an investigation is ongoing.

Cauich is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, and no bond has been set, according to the San Francisco Sheriff's Department.

Police did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for additional information.

