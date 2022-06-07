948 school shootings since Sandy Hook prove swift policy changes and more guns don't work

As criminologists and parents of a 2 ½-year old, our morning starts with Elmo’s toothbrush rap and ends with dropping him off at daycare – or “school” as we call it—before we head off to schools of our own. These two identities often merge, our studies of youth justice and policing informing our dislike of forced hugs and time-outs. But as the horrors of Robb Elementary unfold, we feel powerless—that feeling fueled, in part, by the conflicting desires of our roles.

As criminologists, we know that calls for swift policy changes, like national legislation or school security practices, often follow massacres like this. Already, people in power proclaim they have the solution: more officers, armed teachers, single point of entry and bulletproofed backpacks. We know, too, however, that those policies often lack any empirical backing—evidenced by the 948 school shootings since Sandy Hook. But as parents, we find ourselves wishing they worked. We’ve watched videos of parents jumping over fences and bypassing cops to save their children and are reminded again that nothing we’ve done has worked. Uvalde, with its active shooter training, School Resource Officers, and a police department that absorbs 40% of the city’s budget, is further proof of this unfortunate failure…of our failure in protecting our children.

Despite Texas Governor Abbott’s claim that if not for law enforcement, Uvalde “could have been worse” there is no evidence that police prevent school shootings. An analysis of school shootings from 1999-2018 found that the presence of a school resource officer did little to reduce shootings or their severity and actually, schools that had an armed guard experienced a death rate 2.83 times higher than those without.

More guns aren't the answer

Whether an armed guard or an armed teacher, a 2020 review of gun policy research found no evidence that the presence of more guns had any effect on gun violence. In fact, unarmed staff or the shooters themselves are more likely to end a school shooting than someone with a gun.

Metal detectors and surveillance cameras are similarly useless: cameras specifically fail to deter students capable of moving out of view. Rightfully frustrated, some parents have turned to bulletproofed products like backpacks, But, none of the backpacks on the market would have stopped a single round from the guns of the most recent school shooters.

Yet, the wheels keep turning. A newly approved Kentucky state law requires every school to have an armed School Resource Officer. Locally, under JCPS’s new two-pronged model, “safety” will be the responsibility of armed School Safety Officers and Safety Administrators. This plan, costing at least $6.5 million a year, represents all that we, as parents, can rely on to keep our kids safe. And considering the research, we are left unconvinced that this model will prevent violence, and instead, harm poor, Black, Brown, queer and disabled students. Just ask Angeli Gomez.

As criminologists and parents, we know that this will not keep our child safe. And yet, on June 23, Metro Council will vote on Mayor Fischer’s budget for 2022-2023. If passed, LMPD will have a budget of over $220 million—up $25 million from last year. This is a huge investment in an institution that hasn’t proven it can protect our community members and has inflicted unparalleled violence on our most marginalized. Much like the strategies we demand and deploy in schools after yet another mass shooting, we put our faith in a fantasy—the notion that safety can be achieved through policing and surveillance.

Fund community, not cops

The truth is that school shootings cannot be resolved by those strategies, or even by schools themselves, as schools are rarely the cause of violence. We must target the root causes, which can include systemic racism, poverty, housing instability, mental health struggles, abuse, underfunded schools, food apartheid, inaccessible health care, and so much more. It’s estimated that for every 10 non-profits focused on violence prevention and community support, the murder rate decreases by 9% and the violent crime rate overall by 6%. Quality early childhood programs and cognitive behavioral therapy for adolescents have been found to help prevent later criminal behavior. And when Philadelphia residents received home repair grants, the homicide rate on the block decreased by 21.9%.

Luckily, we already have programs in Louisville that do this kind of work…if we fund them. The Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods develops and implements “strategies for violence prevention that are comprehensive, socially just, evidence-based and grounded in the public health approach.” But Mayor Fischer has budgeted only $9 million for OSHN. Or what about the six pages of “external agencies,” including departments like the Office of Youth Development and the Office of Resilience and Community Services? That fund will also receive under $9 million to do things like “transform systems that prevent young people from living equitable, healthy and happy lives” and “provide essential services for Louisville residents, especially for low-and-moderate income populations.”

This isn’t a political speech or even an academic argument. This is parent-to-parent. As parents, we are tired of feeling powerless and as criminologists, we are tired of reading the same research on the same policies that always fail and yet are somehow still heralded as our saviors. Instead of another Sandy Hook, it’ll be another Uvalde. So why not try something that can work?

Kaitlyn J. Selman and Justin Turner

Dr. Kaitlyn J. Selman is an Assistant Professor in the Criminal Justice Studies program at Bellarmine University.

Dr. Justin Turner is an Assistant Professor in the Criminal Justice Studies program at Spalding University.

