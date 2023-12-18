$95,000 in cash found in backseat during traffic stop on busy interstate, SC cops say

A traffic stop on Interstate 85 in South Carolina revealed the driver had nearly $100,000 bouncing around in his backseat, according to investigators.

The cash is believed to have come from a robbery in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Dec. 18 news release.

Investigators say the traffic stop happened late Wednesday, Dec. 13, as deputies were helping Charlotte-Mecklenburg police search for “a group of suspects (who) were behind stealing thousands from an ATM recently.”

“Our (deputies) pulled over the Nissan Maxima near Exit 4 and found $95,700 inside a backpack in the back seat,” the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver was identified as a 30-year-old man from Houston, Texas. Investigators did not reveal his explanation for allegedly having so much cash.

He was arrested and is being held without bond “as a fugitive from justice” in the Anderson County jail, records show.

The traffic stop happened about 140 miles southwest of Charlotte, near South Carolina-Georgia state line.

Specifics of the ATM robbery investigation and suspect’s charges have not been released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

