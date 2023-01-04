For $95,000, you could own one of the last remaining buildings in a Kansas ghost town. Take a look inside.

A former post office in a Kansas ghost town is on the market for $95,000. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

One of the only remaining buildings in the ghost town of Clements, Kansas, is for sale for $95,000.

The building, once a post office and general store, has original flooring and tin ceilings.

The town's history makes the two-bedroom home unique and desirable, the listing agent told Insider.

People won't find much more than overgrown ruins and dusty roads in the ghost town of Clements, Kansas.

An overgrown path in Clements, Kansas. Melisa A Skinner/Shutterstock

But along the abandoned town's main street, a single building remains. The historic property is on the market for $95,000, listing agent Ashley Sears told Insider.

The exterior of the former post office at 1513 G Rd in Clements, Kansas. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Source: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

"The history of the property is what makes it so unusual," Sears said.

The back of the former post office at 1513 G Rd in Clements, Kansas. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

According to Legends of Kansas, the town of Clements started in 1856 as a log trading post. A few decades later, a railroad depot and rich farmland enticed settlers to the area.

An image of a diesel freight train on the Santa Fe Railroad in 1943. Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Source: Legends of Kansas

The growing frontier settlement soon became a bustling hub for local farmers and ranchers, the Symphony in the Flint Hills Field Journal reports.

An 1880s photograph of Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway Company depot in Clements, Kansas. Kansas Historical Society

Source: Symphony in the Flint Hills Field Journal

At its peak, the 200 residents of Clements had access to a bank, barber shop, blacksmith, church, dance hall, grocery, library, restaurant, school, hotel, and a stone arch bridge, per Legends of Kansas.

A photograph taken around 1920 of the hotel in Clements, Kansas. Kansas Historical Society

Source: Legends of Kansas

But after fires, floods, and a changing economy began ravaging the area in the 1920s, Clements eventually became a ghost town.

The Clements Stone Arch Bridge. Melisa A Skinner/Shutterstock

Today, one of the town's only remaining buildings is a historic, one-story structure built in the 1800s that served as a post office and later a general store.

The exterior of the former post office at 1513 G Rd in Clements, Kansas. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Source: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

The property's fate is up to its future owner. Sears said a potential buyer could use the 950-square-foot home as an Airbnb, hunting cabin, or man cave.

The building's original hardwood flooring. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Source: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

From the exterior, details from when the building was first built remain. For example, the metal siding is original, Sears said.

Story continues

The exterior of the former post office at 1513 G Rd in Clements, Kansas. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Source: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

The structure was known as the Silver Store due to its metallic-colored exterior, according to the listing.

The exterior of the former post office at 1513 G Road in Clements, Kansas. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Source: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Inside, visitors will notice that the building went through a significant renovation, the listing states. The front entrance is home to a living space with an open kitchen area.

A small kitchen area in the corner of the front room. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Source: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

In the back of the building are two bedrooms, the listing states.

The interior of one of the property's bedrooms. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Source: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

According to the listing, the property also has a renovated bathroom, where visitors will find a tile-lined shower, toilet, and vanity.

The home's remodeled bathroom. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

The post office's original wood floors span the entire home, Sears said. Look up, and the tin ceiling is also authentic, although it has been painted.

The building's living room area. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Source: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

According to KSNT, the property is in a remote area of Kansas, which Sears said also appeals to interested buyers. The closest town, Cedar Point, is five miles away, and the closest city, Emporia, is 34 miles from the property, KSNT reports.

An arrow points to the property at 1513 G Rd in Clements, Kansas, on a map. Google Maps

Source: KSNT

Aside from the property, an arched bridge is the only other remaining structure in the Crawford ghost town, Legends of Kansas reports.

The Clements Stone Arch Bridge in the winter. Weldon Schloneger/Shutterstock

Source: Legends of Kansas

Since listing the home in mid-December, Sears said she hadn't received any offers. But plenty of people have shown interest in the building, she told Insider.

The exterior of the former post office. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Read the original article on Insider