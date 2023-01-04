For $95,000, you could own one of the last remaining buildings in a Kansas ghost town. Take a look inside.
One of the only remaining buildings in the ghost town of Clements, Kansas, is for sale for $95,000.
The building, once a post office and general store, has original flooring and tin ceilings.
The town's history makes the two-bedroom home unique and desirable, the listing agent told Insider.
People won't find much more than overgrown ruins and dusty roads in the ghost town of Clements, Kansas.
But along the abandoned town's main street, a single building remains. The historic property is on the market for $95,000, listing agent Ashley Sears told Insider.
Source: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
"The history of the property is what makes it so unusual," Sears said.
According to Legends of Kansas, the town of Clements started in 1856 as a log trading post. A few decades later, a railroad depot and rich farmland enticed settlers to the area.
Source: Legends of Kansas
The growing frontier settlement soon became a bustling hub for local farmers and ranchers, the Symphony in the Flint Hills Field Journal reports.
Source: Symphony in the Flint Hills Field Journal
At its peak, the 200 residents of Clements had access to a bank, barber shop, blacksmith, church, dance hall, grocery, library, restaurant, school, hotel, and a stone arch bridge, per Legends of Kansas.
Source: Legends of Kansas
But after fires, floods, and a changing economy began ravaging the area in the 1920s, Clements eventually became a ghost town.
Today, one of the town's only remaining buildings is a historic, one-story structure built in the 1800s that served as a post office and later a general store.
Source: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
The property's fate is up to its future owner. Sears said a potential buyer could use the 950-square-foot home as an Airbnb, hunting cabin, or man cave.
Source: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
From the exterior, details from when the building was first built remain. For example, the metal siding is original, Sears said.
Source: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
The structure was known as the Silver Store due to its metallic-colored exterior, according to the listing.
Source: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
Inside, visitors will notice that the building went through a significant renovation, the listing states. The front entrance is home to a living space with an open kitchen area.
Source: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
In the back of the building are two bedrooms, the listing states.
Source: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
According to the listing, the property also has a renovated bathroom, where visitors will find a tile-lined shower, toilet, and vanity.
The post office's original wood floors span the entire home, Sears said. Look up, and the tin ceiling is also authentic, although it has been painted.
Source: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
According to KSNT, the property is in a remote area of Kansas, which Sears said also appeals to interested buyers. The closest town, Cedar Point, is five miles away, and the closest city, Emporia, is 34 miles from the property, KSNT reports.
Source: KSNT
Aside from the property, an arched bridge is the only other remaining structure in the Crawford ghost town, Legends of Kansas reports.
Source: Legends of Kansas
Since listing the home in mid-December, Sears said she hadn't received any offers. But plenty of people have shown interest in the building, she told Insider.
Read the original article on Insider