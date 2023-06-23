I-95 Bridge Races Against Time With Help From NASCAR Dryer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It could re-open this weekend.

Philadelphia, known as the City of Brotherly Love, finds itself in the spotlight due to the recent collapse of an Interstate 95 bridge, causing concern for commuters and residents alike in the already congested urban area. However, highway crews are mobilizing to restore this vital transportation link, with unexpected assistance coming from Pocono Raceway's Jet Dryer.

Initially projected to cause disruptions for weeks or even months, the repair crews have made astonishing progress. They have already laid asphalt and are currently focused on signage installation. The Jet Dryer, typically used to dry racetracks, is being deployed to expedite the road surface drying process, preparing it for painting, and clearing debris to accelerate the repair work. The unmistakable red truck can be seen aiding the restoration efforts.

In a tweet, Pennsylvania's Attorney General, Josh Shapiro, stated, "To rebuild I-95 on time, we need 12 hours of dry weather to complete the paving and striping process. With rain in the forecast, we reached out to Pocono Raceway for help."

Remarkably, the highway could reopen as early as this weekend, just two weeks after the bridge collapse, thanks to the dedicated workers and the invaluable assistance of the massive Jet Dryer. It is important to note that the structure being reopened is temporary in nature. Temporary lanes have been constructed to facilitate traffic flow, and a permanent bridge will be built alongside. Eventually, traffic will be rerouted to the new bridge, but no definitive timeline for its completion has been established. The estimated cost of the project is up to $30 million, with the federal government shouldering the majority of the expense.

The bridge collapse was triggered by a tanker truck crash and subsequent fire on June 11. The resulting explosion compromised the integrity of the bridge supports, leading to its collapse. Considering that this section of the highway carries a staggering 160,000 vehicles daily, the prompt restoration efforts have become an utmost priority. Local officials highlighted that projects of this scale often take years to complete, making the rapid reopening and future rebuilding plans all the more impressive.

