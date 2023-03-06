I-95 car-to-car shooting in Broward leaves one man dead and a woman injured, BSO says

A car-to-car shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County left a man dead and a woman with a gunshot wound during the early hours of Sunday morning, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol and Fort Lauderdale police officers arrived around 1:30 a.m. to the northbound lanes of I-95 at Broward Boulevard where the occupants of a vehicle had shot people inside another car, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Sunday night in a news release. There officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds in a silver Mercedes.

The man, who was driving the Mercedes, was pronounced dead on scene and the woman, a passenger in the same vehicle, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

BSO detectives are handling the investigation.

Authorities didn’t release additional details.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Homicide Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, you are encouraged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers by dialing 954-493-TIPS (8477) or going online to browardcrimestoppers.org.