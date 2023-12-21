I-95 crash involving 2 semi-truck and a sedan, FHP says

A sedan and two semi-trucks were driving south of Interstate 95 near County Road 210.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one of the semi trucks was ahead of the sedan on the outside lane.

The second semi-truck was ahead of both the first semi-truck and sedan.

The right front of the sedan collides with the rear of the first semi-truck in the outside lane. The first semi-truck was redirected and collided with trees and caught fire.

The sedan went towards the left lane and rotated counterclockwise.

The second semi-truck was not able to avoid the crash with the sedan and both of the front ends collided.

The second semi-truck went towards the right and overturned to its right side.

The sedan made a stop on the outside of the shoulder facing south. The second semi-truck stopped facing northwest on the shoulder with the trailer obstructing the right lane in the rest area.

The driver of the sedan and the driver of the first semi-truck were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

All vehicles involved were towed from the scene by a rotational wrecker service. The driver of the sedan was listed as the at-fault driver and cited in accordance with Florida State Statutes.

