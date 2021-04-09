95% efficacy for COVID vaccines doesn’t mean there’s a 5% infection risk. Here’s why

Katie Camero
·4 min read

As more Americans line up to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, there’s confusion over just how protective the shots are against the disease.

Clinical trials showed the Pfizer and Moderna shots, for example, had efficacy rates of about 95% against symptomatic COVID-19 in lab settings.

So, that means 5% of people who get vaccinated could still get sick, right?

No — it also doesn’t mean vaccinated people have a 5% chance of getting COVID-19 or that 95% of people are protected from the disease. Data suggests risk of infection after vaccination is actually much lower.

Efficacy tells us about risk reduction, so people who get vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna shots benefit from about a 95% lower risk of developing COVID-19 compared to those who are not vaccinated.

Still confused? Think of it this way.

“If you could clone yourself and you had one version of you that was vaccinated and then one version of you that was unvaccinated, then the vaccinated one is 95% less likely to get sick,” Natalie Dean, a biostatistician specializing in infectious diseases at the University of Florida, told Bloomberg.

Breaking the math down helps

About 36,000 people were involved in Pfizer’s late-stage vaccine trial in which about half received the shot and another half a placebo. In total, 170 people developed symptomatic COVID-19 — 162 in the placebo group and eight in the vaccine group.

So, in reality, the odds of getting symptomatic COVID-19 after vaccination is really 0.04% (not 5%) after you divide the number of vaccinated people who got sick to the total number of vaccinated people.

But even this explanation is misleading, according to Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, a virus expert at Yale University.

“If you were to ensure that the 18,000 people all got exposed to the virus, then yes, the vaccine efficacy would be incredible, right? But they’re not,” Iwasaki told Business Insider. “That’s why we have to compare the vaccine arm with the placebo arm, because the placebo arm is what tells us how much exposure and infection there would have been, if they weren’t immunized with the vaccine.”

It’s more helpful to compare the eight people who got infected after vaccination to the 162 people who got sick without a vaccine. Scientists do this by finding the difference between the fractions of people who got sick in the placebo and vaccine group.

“That’s where the 95% comes from,” Iwasaki said.

The same process applies to the Moderna and one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

That makes the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines “one of the most effective vaccines that we have,” Brianne Barker, a virologist at Drew University in New Jersey, told Live Science.

For comparison, the flu vaccine is between 40% and 60% effective, depending on the version of the virus that’s circulating in a given year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Yet, the flu vaccine prevented an estimated 7.5 million flu illnesses, 105,000 hospitalizations and 6,300 deaths during the 2019-2020 season.

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot is just as effective at preventing severe COVID-19 infections compared to the other coronavirus candidates, experts say. But it’s easy to not understand why given late-stage trials showed the shot had a lower efficacy rate (72%) compared to Pfizer and Moderna among Americans.

That’s because it had a very different clinical trial than those of the Pfizer and Moderna shots; Johnson & Johnson was up against the new coronavirus variants that appear to be more contagious and evade vaccines to a small degree. Pfizer and Moderna completed their clinical trials before the variants emerged from the U.K., Brazil and South Africa.

While clinical trials give us the vaccines’ efficacy rates, they do not reveal the shots’ “effectiveness,” which is how well the vaccines protect against COVID-19 in real-world settings outside of the lab. However, emerging evidence suggests the vaccines are performing just as well now that millions in the general population have been vaccinated.

A CDC study posted last week found that risk of coronavirus infection dropped by 90% two weeks after receiving a second and final dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and by 80% two weeks following a single dose among nearly 4,000 health care workers, first responders and other essential workers across six states.

Overall, it suggests vaccines can prevent both asymptomatic — without symptoms — and symptomatic infections among vaccinated people.

How soon — and how long — could you feel side effects of COVID vaccines? What to know

Can you donate blood after getting a COVID vaccine? What to know about eligibility

Is it OK to drink alcohol before or after COVID vaccination? What to know

Recommended Stories

  • Summer holiday abroad? Too soon to guarantee that, says French minister

    France said on Sunday it was too soon to say whether holidays abroad would be possible this summer as a third wave of coronavirus infections continues to spread through Europe. Tough COVID-19 restrictions are enforced in many European countries, hitting recovery prospects for the tourism industry's crucial peak season as governments are struggling to define a timeframe for the gradual reopening of national borders. "I cannot say to you when we will be able to resume travel within Europe," French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune told LCI television.

  • Ireland adds U.S., France, Italy to tough hotel quarantine regime

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ireland added the United States, Canada, Belgium, France and Italy to its list of countries where arrivals will be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine, tightening some of Europe's toughest travel restrictions to try to stop the spread of COVID-19. Ireland, the only one of the European Union's 27 countries to introduce a hotel quarantine, announced it will also require all arrivals to have booked a COVID-19 test for five days after landing in addition to one taken in the days before travelling. A strict lockdown in Ireland since late December has turned one of the world's highest incidence rates of COVID-19 into one of Europe's lowest.

  • Best Portable Gas Grills From Consumer Reports' Tests

    Portable grills are perfect for camping, cooking out at a park, or grilling on a small deck or patio that lacks the real estate required for a larger, stationary gas grill. Just because these gr...

  • WHO official: Brazil is dealing with "raging inferno" of a COVID outbreak

    Brazil is facing a "raging inferno of an outbreak," Bruce Aylward, senior adviser to the director general of the World Health Organization, warned Friday as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths across the country soars.Driving the news: The surge, driven in part by relaxed mitigation measures and a more contagious local variant, has overwhelmed the country's health system. Brazil this week confirmed more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths in a 24-hour period for the first time since the start of the pandemic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe nation has confirmed more than 348,000 coronavirus deaths and more than 13.3 million cases, second only to the U.S., per Johns Hopkins University data. What he's saying: "The crucial thing to be doing right now are those proven steps that we know will slow down this virus," Aylward said during a media briefing. “What you are dealing with here is a raging inferno of an outbreak, and that requires population-level action in the rapid identification, isolation, [and] quarantining because you have to approach this at that scale to slow this thing down." The big picture: President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday slammed a pending Senate investigation into his handling of the pandemic, Reuters reports. Bolsonaro has repeatedly pushed back against social distancing, masks and lockdowns."A Senate investigation represents the most severe political consequence to date for Bolsonaro’s approach to the coronavirus, which he compared to a 'little flu' last year as he ignored health experts calling for mask wearing and social distance," Reuters notes. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Uber is having to move quickly to lure back US drivers

    The pandemic has made online delivery of everything mainstream—but along with that comes increased competition for gig workers.

  • The Great GOP Migration: How South Florida became a shadow capital for Trump conservatives

    Proximity to Mar-a-Lago, and distance from Covid lockdowns and Blue State hostility, brought conservatives to the Miami area. But will they stay?

  • How dollar stores could provide a shot in the arm for the U.S.’s COVID vaccination drive

    Research suggests Dollar General and Dollar Tree could be keys to more equitable vaccine distribution.

  • How lockdowns, quarantines and COVID-19 testing will change summer travel in 2021

    Instead of hitting a bunch of destinations each day, travelers exploring one place in depth. And more of them are using travel agents and insurance.

  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Sean Roberts Delivers An Emotional Guilty Plea

    After 16 years in prison, a convicted rapist (guest star Henry Thomas) is exonerated due to newly tested DNA evidence. But only a day later, Fin (Ice T) is called to the scene of a shocking crime and must once again investigate the whereabouts of the man he arrested years ago. Also starring Mariska Hargitay (Lt. Olivia Benson), Kelli Giddish (Det. Amanda Rollins), Raúl Esparza (ADA Rafael Barba) and Peter Scanavino (Det. Sonny Carisi). Also guest starring Vice President Joe Biden, Kelli Williams

  • How frequently you should get a Pap smear or HPV test - and what to expect during the procedure

    Pap smears are screening tools to detect any abnormal changes in cervical cells which may indicate cancer or HPV.

  • Bucks missing all 5 starters against Hornets

    The Milwaukee Bucks were without all five of their usual starters Friday night as they hosted the Charlotte Hornets a night after losing at Dallas. Reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out his fourth straight game with a sore left knee. Jrue Holiday (bruised left knee), Donte DiVincenzo (bruised right hip), Brook Lopez (sore back), Khris Middleton (sore right knee) and reserve forward P.J. Tucker (strained left calf) also were declared out.

  • ‘People don’t want any of them’: Peru election sees unpredictable contest

    About 28% of Peruvians wouldn’t choose any of the candidates, poll shows ahead of Sunday’s vote Peru’s presidential candidates Yonhy Lescano, Daniel Salaverry, Julio Guzmán, Rafael Santos and Rafael López Aliaga on stage after participating in a debate in Lima on 31 March. Photograph: Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters An ultra-conservative millionaire who admits to scourging himself daily to repress sexual desire is just one of an assortment of low-polling candidates who all have a shot at becoming Peru’s next president. Rafael López Aliaga is technically tied with five other contenders in an unpredictable contest to make a runoff vote in June, including a former goalkeeper, a Sorbonne-educated socialist and the daughter of the country’s jailed former leader Alberto Fujimori. Sunday’s vote will take place during a second wave of Covid-19 which this week set a new record for daily deaths as the highly contagious Brazilian variant takes hold. Neighbouring Chile postponed a constituent assembly vote due for the same day after a surge in cases. Peruvians joke they have been long accustomed to voting for the mal menor – or the lesser evil – but Hernán Chaparro, a political analyst, said “that concept has been overtaken”. “There’s not even a least bad one – the people voting don’t want any of them!” he said. About 28% of Peruvians would not choose any of the candidates, according to a poll by the Institute of Peruvian Studies. Other polls show the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by three different presidents – all amid a spate of political crises – has only compounded voter disenchantment. “The pandemic has left a state with holes in it and enormously frustrated citizens, who reject politicians, and are not very interested in the elections,” said Fernando Tuesta, a political science professor at Lima’s Pontifical Catholic University. “Add to that the highest number of candidates in living memory, who don’t spark passion, and show more weaknesses than strengths.” López Aliaga, a financier and rail magnate, has drawn comparisons to far-right figures like the Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro (which he rejects) and Donald Trump. A member of the ultra-conservative Catholic group Opus Dei, López Aliaga has opposed same-sex marriage and pledged to refuse abortion to underage rape victims, prompting concerns among human rights activists also alarmed by his use of conspiracy theories, disinformation and hate speech against opponents and journalists. López Aliaga’s candidacy may have robbed some rightwing votes from Keiko Fujimori, but the daughter of Alberto Fujimori emerged with a slight lead over the five other candidates, according to two final polls published on Thursday. Keiko Fujimori waves to supporters in Lima, Peru, on 8 April. Photograph: Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters The runner-up in the 2011 and 2016 presidential election, Fujimori has herself faced corruption allegations and spent months behind bars in pre-trial detention, although she is now under house arrest due to the pandemic. Her father governed Peru in the 1990s and was convicted of death squad killings and rampant corruption. Vying for many of the same voters is Hernando De Soto, 79, a radical free-market economist who got a Covid-19 jab in the US while calling for Peru’s vaccination programme to be privatised. Older Peruvians remember him as a key adviser to strongman Fujimori when he dissolved congress and sent troops on to the streets in 1992. At the other end of the political spectrum, Pedro Castillo, a teacher from the radical left, has surprised rivals by his rapid rise in the polls to a chance of winning a place in the runoff. He competes with centre-left Yonhy Lescano, 62, who belongs to the tarnished Acción Popular party but vehemently opposed its role in leading congress’ ousting of former leader Martín Vizcarra in November which sparked huge pro-democracy protests. For younger voters, the options are largely disheartening. “It’s really complicated because many of the candidates have very bad reputations,” nursing student Amiel Eduardo, 20, told the Guardian. Some young voters are looking to the leftist Verónika Mendoza, 40, as one of the more enlightened candidates in a conservative field – and one of very few to support legal abortion and same-sex marriage. But the second-time candidate’s socialist economic policies worry some voters and, although she has criticised Nicolás Maduro’s authoritarian government in Venezuela, some in her party continue to defend it. Lastly, George Forsyth, 38, a former goalkeeper for the Alianza Lima football club, also served for two years as mayor of La Victoria, a crime-ridden district of the capital, before resigning to join the presidential race. Voting is compulsory in Peru but turnout for this election is expected to be lower than previous ones due to the Covid-19 pandemic, especially among older voters. “Peruvians are so tired of corruption that they basically don’t believe in anyone,” said Natalia Sobrevilla, a Peruvian historian teaching at the University of Kent. “Because everyone is polling so low and the differences [in votes] are so small, any change can really alter the result,” she said. Peruvians’ trust in their elected representatives is at a record low after years of influence-peddling and a string of toppled presidents. The Odebrecht scandal – in which a Brazilian construction firm was found to have paid massive bribes across Latin America – led to the jailing of three former Peruvian presidents, and the death of another, Alan García, who fatally shot himself rather than be arrested in 2019. “In the past, we’ve had a fragile democracy in Peru,” said Chaparro. “But now it’s in intensive care.”

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Turkey's Erdogan calls for end to 'worrying' developments in eastern Ukraine, offers support

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for the "worrying" developments in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region to come to an end after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul, adding Turkey was ready to provide any necessary support. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held more than three hours of talks with Erdogan in Istanbul as part of a previously scheduled visit, amid tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over the conflict in Donbass. Kyiv has raised the alarm over a buildup of Russian forces near the border between Ukraine and Russia, and over a rise in violence along the line of contact separating Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Donbass.

  • NHL extends regular season to May 16 after Canucks' COVID-19 outbreak

    The NHL has extended the regular season to May 16 to accommodate rescheduled games for the Vancouver Canucks after a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

  • Prince Philip: Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies on playing the duke in The Crown

    What was it like to take on the part of the Duke of Edinburgh in the award-winning Netflix series?

  • House, Senate override Hogan's vetoes on police reform bills

    Determined action came at the end of the week from lawmakers in Annapolis after Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed police reform bills. The Republican governor vetoed legislation Friday that includes the core components of a series of police reform bills. ﻿The legislation, nearly a year in the making, is in response to the Minneapolis police in-custody death of George Floyd and the protests of thousands of people demanding more police accountability and transparency.

  • Cyclone Seroja: Western Australia braces as category two storm nears

    Officials warn of a threat to lives as the tropical storm approaches Western Australia.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • ‘Corsage on one wrist and the mask on the other’: Can KC schools hold prom amid COVID?

    “There’s a lot of risk going on,” says one health official.