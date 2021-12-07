95-year-old Bay County man beaten, robbed in home invasion; transient arrested

PANAMA CITY — A transient has been charged in a home invasion robbery where a 95-year-old man was beaten and his truck stolen in Cedar Grove on Sunday.

According to a Bay County Sheriff's Office press release, Michael Eugene Smith, 47, a transient originally from Kentucky, was arrested and charged with home invasion robbery and grand theft auto.

The incident began Sunday afternoon, when Smith approached the elderly victim at his Cedar Grove residence, the press release states. Smith told the victim he was homeless, living in the woods and needed money for a motel room. The victim gave a small amount of cash to Smith, who left the area, BCSO officials said.

The victim was inside his home a short time later when he was approached from behind and placed in a choke hold by whom detectives believe was Smith. The victim was forced to the ground, where he was struck several times.

The suspect then demanded the victim's keys to his truck and his wallet. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled in the victim's truck, which was later found abandoned in a parking lot off of 15th Street in Panama City. Law officers returned the truck to the victim.

Following a two-day investigation, BCSO investigators identified Smith as the suspect, who was taken into custody at a local motel.

