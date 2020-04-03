95-year-old Texas woman won't let coronavirus wreck her birthday

They planned a giant gathering in a clubhouse down the street. Family was going to travel from around the country to laugh, eat barbecue and watch LaVon Oglesbee blow out the candles on her mini bundt cakes – three chocolate, three red velvet, three white chocolate, three lemon. It was supposed to be a special birthday, her 95th.

But the world changed.

The stores closed, including Nothing Bundt Cakes and Hutchins Barbeque. People locked themselves inside.

Across the country, other birthday celebrations were cut short because of the coronavirus. In Fort Worth, Texas, a 7-year-old told his mom that this was going to be his worst birthday ever. In Andover, Massachusetts a 9-year-old cried because she couldn’t go on a birthday trip to see a Broadway show. Birthday boys and girls of all ages learned to wave to friends on Zoom and to clap out their candles, and not to blow.

LaVon Oglesbee moved in with her daughter, Lori Oglesbee-Petter, in 2016. They made the drive to McKinney, Texas from West Monroe, Louisiana. More

Across the country hundreds of people salvaged the moment with drive-by-birthday parties, where people decorated their cars and drove by shouting, “Happy Birthday!” from a safe distance. A 5-year-old in New Jersey got a parade of fire engines. So did a 3-year-old whose mom, an ICU nurse, tested positive for the virus.

A similar idea struck LaVon’s daughter, Lori Oglesbee-Petter, 57. She went on Facebook and rallied friends.

“If you can, please drive by our house Thursday, March 26 from 3-3:30. Roll your windows down and yell, paint a sign. Put the kids and the dogs in the car. We’ll be sitting on the front porch. This will be a surprise for her.”

More than 50 cars were scheduled to appear.

At midnight Thursday, McKinney, Texas, was put under a shelter in place ordinance.

At exactly 12:01 a.m. LaVon wished herself a happy birthday out loud, alone in her room.

Lori canceled the parade.

****

LaVon is used to staying indoors. She has a towering list of favorite TV shows, which includes “The Bachelor,” “Little House on the Prairie” (which she insists is called Little White House on the Prairie), “Dr. Phil” and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

She often will watch TV by herself in her own area of the house, even if Lori and Philip are watching the same show.

Life hasn’t really changed for LaVon. Lori says she is in perfect health.

She still eats Honey Buns for breakfast and adds extra salt to her food and she isnt diabetic or overweight. Despite the fact that Lori thinks her mother will outlive her, she has grown more cautious.

If the hospital has a limited number of ventilators, she said, they probably won’t give one to a 95-year-old woman. So, as of her mom’s birthday, she hadn’t left the perimeter of her yard for 16 days.

Lori has been canning food for years — she did 400 cans last year — and normally buys things such as toilet paper in bulk. Her friends have joked that her house is the place to be if an apocalypse occurs. Now, some of them pick up cans from her front door.

So LaVon felt pretty secure in her daughter’s care. The only time she was afraid was when she was down to her last three Honey Buns.

****

“Hey, everybody!” LaVon said, appearing for the first time on Facebook Live.

It wasn’t a parade, but it would have to do.

She talked about her childhood, picking cotton, picking out a switch and robbing the hives for honey with her dad. She was always Daddy’s favorite, she said.

She talked about when she mispronounced the word “ambulance” — “am-bu-lanch” — in class and the teacher told her it was wrong.

“Do not correct me in class,” she snapped back.

She talked about her 54 years as a teacher, during which she taught her younger sister, her daughter and her grandson in biology.