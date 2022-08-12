95-year-old woman missing after getting into van at senior center, police say

A 95-year-old woman is missing after getting into someone’s car at a senior center, according to Memphis Police.

Memphis Police said that Katherine Rinehart was dropped off by her caregiver at a senior center at 1300 Estate Drive around 11:20 a.m. on Friday, August 12.

Katherine Rinehart, 95, was reported missing after getting into a black SUV at a senior center on Estate Drive.

The caregiver dropped Rinehart off at the front door for her daily activities and then left to park her car, police said.

But, according to a witness, Rinehart got into a black SUV and left in an unknown direction.

Memphis Police said that Rinehart has a medical condition that requires medication and is thought to be endangered.

She may still be wearing a multi-colored shirt, red pants and tennis shoes, according to police.

If you’ve seen Rinehart or know where she may be, Memphis Police urge you to give them a call.

