I-95, Route 896 interchange work near Newark will close roads Feb. 19-23

After progress with the installation of beams, the I-95 and Route 896 interchange construction near Newark will continue through next week, according to officials.

On Thursday, the Delaware Department of Transportation posted updated photos of the area, which show beams being put in place.

The construction, which began on Feb. 13, is intended to install new bridge supports.

Progress can also be seen on 95896improvements.com.

Feb. 19 road closures

Next week's construction begins on Monday, Feb. 19, when an overnight closure is anticipated, according to DelDOT. The overnight work is closing:

I-95 south to Route 896 south

Route 896 south to I-95 south

Route 896 north to I-95 south

Construction is planned to go from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The DelDOT detour planned is:

Exit at Route 896 north, toward Route 4

Take a left onto Route 4 toward Elkton Road

Left onto Elkton Road, leading back to I-95 southbound

Here are the other road closures anticipated for Monday night to Tuesday morning.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Multi-lane road closure on I-95 north between the Route 896 interchange and toll plaza.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m.: Multi-lane road closure on I-95 south between the welcome center and Route 896 interchange

10 p.m. to 7 a.m.: Lane closure on Route 896 south from University of Delaware Field House to Route 4

Feb. 20 road closures

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Lane closures on Route 896 south between University of Delaware Field House and Route 4

11 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Closure of Route 896 south between Welsh Tract Road and Old Baltimore Pike

11 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Multiple ramp closures expected – Route 896 north to I-95 south; Route 896 south to I-95 south; Route 896 north to I-95 south; I-95 south to Rt. 896 south

11 p.m. to 3 a.m.: Rolling roadblocks on I-95 north from the toll plaza to Route 896 interchange

An aerial view of the ongoing construction project at Del. 896 and I-95 interchange.

Feb. 21 road closures

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Lane closures on Route 896 south between University of Delaware Field House and Route 4

11 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Closure of Route 896 south between Welsh Tract Road and Old Baltimore Pike

11 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Multiple ramp closures expected – Route 896 north to I-95 south; Route 896 south to I-95 south; Route 896 north to I-95 south; I-95 south to Route 896 south

Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 road closures

10 p.m. to 6 a.m.: Overnight lane closure for Route 896 south and north between I-95 interchange and Old Baltimore Pike

