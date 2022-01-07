I-95 Shutdown Strands Drivers, WFT To Get New Name | Top News

Patch has 32 sites in communities in northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. Here are some of the top posts from the past week.

Drivers rationed their gasoline, shared snacks and water, and finally escaped a 50-mile section of Interstate 95 in Virginia that was paralyzed for more than 20 hours by a snowstorm. Sen. Tim Kaine, former vice presidential candidate, was one of the many Virginians stuck in the mess as vehicles sat parked on icy traffic lanes.

The Virginia State Police had responded to more than 2,000 calls for service as of 3:30 p.m. on Monday due to the treacherous conditions on the state's roads from the season's first snowstorm.



Monday's winter storm left much of Virginia blanketed in snow. During the storm, high winds and heavy snowfall knocked down utility poles and power lines, leaving many communities without power.



State officials said a combination of unusually heavy snowfall, plunging temperatures and a major traffic accident led to disastrous conditions along a stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia and other highways.

The Washington Football Team is in the "homestretch" of its rebranding campaign, with plans to announce the team's new name and logo on Feb. 2, the team said Tuesday.



The Virginia Department of Health reported 15,456 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, nearly double the daily increase of 7,967 new cases reported Monday, as the omicron variant spreads rapidly among residents.



Inova Health System, a network of hospitals in Northern Virginia, announced it reactivated emergency status as of 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 due to rising COVID-19 cases and patient volumes.



One lucky person who bought a Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle in Belle Haven is a $1 million winner, according to the Virginia Lottery.



The a University of Virginia mathematics major from Oakton found a winning Virginia Lottery ticket in his Christmas stocking that turned out to be worth $1 million.

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 40 people from Virginia and Washington, D.C., for their participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a day when supporters of former President Donald Trump hoped to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

A Fairfax County Police officer shot and injured a 51-year-old man who was pointing a bow and arrow at officers outside a Chantilly home Tuesday afternoon.



Inova Blood Donor Services is facing a critically low blood supply due to Monday's winter storm, the health system shared.



Rescue personnel from three local jurisdictions worked in tandem Monday night to rescue a person who had become trapped inside a car stuck on the embankment of the George Washington Parkway in Virginia.



The Metropolitan Police Department notified officials at Howard University on Tuesday that someone had called in a bomb threat at the university in Northwest D.C. Other historical Black colleges and universities across the country received similar bomb threats.



Employees at D.C.'s Politics and Prose bookstore won in their attempt to unionize and get recognized under a collective bargaining agreement, the bookstore and collective bargaining team announced Monday.



One of the best meteor showers of the year — the Quadrantids — often will pass without notice because it's so cold outside during the after-midnight peak and only the truly hardy bundle up to see it.



