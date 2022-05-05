I-95, turnpike pursuit through 6 counties ends in Martin County after deputies lay out spike strip

MARTIN COUNTY — A high-speed pursuit through six counties came to an abrupt end on Interstate 95 after the vehicle with two people inside ran over a spike strip and a sheriff's K9 found one of them in the woods.

It all happened Monday night around 8.

Richard St. Leger, 20, of Pompano Beach, faces charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing with disregard of safety to persons or property and resisting arrest without violence, according to his arrest affidavit.

Davonte Martin, 27, of Boynton Beach, faces a charge of trespass of a structure or conveyance, the affidavit lists.

Deputies said St. Leger accelerated up to 178 mph at times in a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV as he drove through Orange, Osceola, Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Martin counties on Florida's Turnpike and I-95.

"Except for maybe a takeover, bank robbery or an active shooter, there's not anything more dangerous to the public. than somebody driving like that running from the police," Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said. "That's just as dangerous as it gets."

Police started pursuing the two in Orlando, but the SUV was initially stolen from Palm Beach County, Snyder said.

From Orlando, they traveled to Fort Pierce on the turnpike and stopped at a gas station on West Midway Road, where police spotted them.

The men spotted law enforcement officers following them and drove to I-95 and headed south.

A Martin County sheriff's lieutenant pursued and attempted a traffic stop, but left as the SUV sped up to 150 mph, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputies deployed their tire deflation device around the Kanner Highway exit on I-95, which deflated the SUV's two tires as it drove over it.

St. Leger fled from the SUV into a wooded area after the vehicle was disabled, prompting deputies to deploy K9 Zorro, to find him.

The K9 found and bit St. Leger, while Martin stayed in the SUV and surrendered to deputies. St. Leger was treated at Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital for the dog bite, Snyder said..

Both are in custody at the Martin County Jail. St. Leger has an $800,000 bond and Martin has a $100,000 bond, according to a jail official.

Snyder said the two men would be prosecuted in the 19th Judicial Circuit which is the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County.

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm focusing on Martin County. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@tcpalm.com

