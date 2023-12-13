95 years ago: O’Fallon police ‘wage war’ on ‘hobo’ camp

Years ago, there was a “hobo camp” near Willard’s in east O’Fallon, the area around what is now the Seven Hills Road Bridge.

Here is an O’Fallon Progress story from 1928 telling of an incident that happened July 13, shedding some light on the camp and its inhabitants.

“Police Wage War on Tramps.

“John Etheridge, 48, giving his home as Birmingham, Ala., was arrested by Officer John E. Tiley last Friday evening and held in city jail for the night as a suspect.

“Etheridge’s arrest followed numerous complaints from the eastern part of the city where a stranger was accosting women and in several cases annoyed residents.

“Officer Tiley was notified and took up the trail which led to the ‘Hobo Camp’ near Willard’s where he found the stranger who was placed under arrest. After being held for the night he was given orders to leave the city with the admonition not to return.

“While it is believed that the man was guilty of the misdemeanor no one appeared against him which won his release.

“Since the warm weather the local police department has been kept busy in keeping Weary Willies on the move, an unusual number drifting into O’Fallon this year.

“In most cases they make a canvass of back doors and when turned down become abusive.

“The police have learned that the tramps gather at the camp east of here and then take turns about in begging for food, going from door to door until they have a good-sized load. The next day another member of the gang comes into the city and repeats the game.

“Officer Tiley is determined in breaking up this mode of getting a living without working and quite a number of tramps are already marking O’Fallon as a ‘hard city.’”

75 years ago, Dec. 16, 1948

O’Fallon’s Girl Scout troop is making preparations to embark on carol singing throughout the city on Tuesday night, December 21, as a good deed in bringing cheer and happiness in the yuletide season.

Citizens desiring to have the carolers stop are requested to place a light in their home at a window where it will be visible from the street.

The carolers will be happy to bring the yuletide spirit to shut-ins. So if you have someone that is ill or confined and would like to have the carolers call, place a light in the window.

50 years ago, Dec. 13, 1973

The Tiedemann house at 212 West Washington was sold for the second time Saturday with Stephen Brown, rural route 1, being the successful bidder at $20,200.

An earlier sale was held Sept. 15 when a price of $22,000 was bid but the purchaser then was unable to conclude the deal.

Brown, a professor of music at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and his wife, also a teacher, plan to occupy the two-story historic house as soon as suitable repairs and restoration are completed.

Brown said the large rooms lend themselves to use as a music studio. He hopes to restore the home to its original appearance.

The house has 10 rooms and five fireplaces. It was built more than 100 years ago and was occupied until recently by members of the Tiedemann family. All direct descendants of the original owner are deceased.

Saturday’s sale was conducted by William Magee, auctioneer for the First National Bank, executor of the estate.

Several bidders submitted bids on the house. The last to drop out of the bidding before Brown was successful was Mrs. Dorothy E. Wright of Belleville who reached $20,100.

(The Browns did exactly as they hoped and restored the house to its original appearance. Living there still, their efforts were directly responsible for the building being listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the first and only property in O’Fallon so designated.)