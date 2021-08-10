About 96,000 salmon die after chlorine leak in Arctic Norway

·1 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — About 96,000 farmed salmon are believed to have died when a leak in a nearby tank sent 15,000 liters (4,000 gallons) of chlorine into a fjord in Arctic Norway.

Roger Pedersen, a spokesman for the salmon farming company Grieg Seafood, said the leak happened at one of its fish slaughterhouses in the town of Alta and the fish were in a waiting cage nearby at the time.

“We are connecting this to a chlorine leak,” Pedersen told Norwegian broadcaster NRK, adding the company was now handling the dead fish “in a responsible way and was investigating why the leak occurred.”

The chlorine is used to disinfect the water after the slaughtering.

On Twitter, police in northern Norway said that “significant quantities of salmon are dead” and that the leaked liquid had flowed into the Atlantic Ocean.

Police spokesman Stein Hugo Joergensen told NRK that there was no danger of any toxic chlorine gas on land. As for the cause for the leak, it was still being investigated.

Alta sits 175 kilometers (109 miles) northeast of Tromsoe, the largest city in Arctic Norway.

Grieg Seafood describes itself as one of the world’s leading salmon farming companies. It has farms in Norway, Canada and off Britain's Shetland Islands. Its headquarters are in Bergen, Norway.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Patients waiting hours for beds as hospitals max out capacity

    The COVID resurgence has pushed hospitals to the limits, setting off a chain reaction that's impacting patients who need emergency care.

  • Delivery Hero to expand in Germany after Berlin return

    Delivery Hero said on Tuesday it would roll out its food and grocery delivery services in more German cities this autumn, heating up competition in the home market it quit three years ago to focus on Asia. The group founded a decade ago now spans around 50 countries but exited its home city of Berlin in 2018 when CEO Niklas Ostberg sold its German operations to Just Eat Takeaway for $1.1 billion. Ostberg announced a Berlin relaunch in May and, with its food delivery and quick commerce markets now up and running in four districts of the capital, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich will follow this autumn.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Australian authorities on Tuesday vowed to crank up policing of lockdown rules in Sydney, but dismissed suggestions that tougher measures, including a curfew, were needed after the city reported its biggest single-day new case number yet. With more than five million residents of Australia's biggest city now in lockdown for more than six weeks, Sydney reported 343 new infections in an outbreak stoked by the highly transmissible Delta strain, up 66 from the day before and topping the last one-day peak set on Saturday. Tougher policing in the most-affected areas has divided Sydney and stoked resentment in some of Australia's most migrant-heavy neighbourhoods.

  • Extreme weather across US puts 150 million Americans at risk this week

    At least 150 million Americans are at risk for severe weather as a triple threat of extreme events stretches across the country. A tornado outbreak hit the Midwest with more storms headed to the area, record temperatures are possible in both the Northeast and Northwest, and a tropical system is likely to become Tropical Storm Fred later Tuesday. After a tornado outbreak on Monday in the Midwest, several more rounds of severe weather are expected in that region through at least Thursday.

  • TIL hiding food from bears is way harder than I thought

    I didn’t grow up in bear country. At least, not really. Black bears in my home state of Missouri faced near-extinction until the mid-2000s; now, the entire state of Missouri houses only about 800 black bears, and bear sightings are still a relative rarity for outdoorsy folk. Given these statistics, I never worried about bears on camping and hiking trips growing up. I crammed half-eaten Chewy bars into my sticky pockets, fell asleep in a haphazardly zipped tent with fingers lightly coated in Chee

  • Dominion Voting Systems Files Defamation Suits Against Newsmax, One America News Network Over Election Conspiracy Theories

    Dominion Voting Systems has filed defamation lawsuits against Newsmax, One America News Network and Patrick Byrne, the former CEO of Overstock, over the advancement of conspiracy theories that company had a role in rigging the results of the 2020 presidential election. The lawsuits against One America, Newsmax and Byrne each seek more than $1.6 billion […]

  • Australian researchers develop hydrogel to combat Parkinson's

    Australian researchers have created a hydrogel that could be used as a one-off intervention to treat Parkinson's disease and possibly other neurological conditions, a member of the development team said in an interview with Reuters. Researchers from the Australian National University, in collaboration with the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, have developed a gel made up of amino acids, which can be injected into the brain to help repair damage. When shaken, the hydrogel transforms into a liquid, making it easier to be inserted into the brain through a small capillary.

  • R&B star R Kelly jurors summoned for sex trafficking trial

    After several delays, the first phase of the sex trafficking trial of R&B hitmaker R. Kelly started Monday with jury selection in New York City. Lingering health threats caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a shakeup of Kelly's defense team pushed the trial into the summer, nearly two years after he was charged with abusing women and girls for nearly two decades. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly began questioning potential jurors about whether they can keep an open mind about Kelly two years after he was charged with abusing women and girls for nearly two decades.

  • Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who declined vaccine with Cubs, tests positive for COVID-19

    Anthony Rizzo, who chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.

  • Watch: Yellowstone bison rescue calf from attacking wolves

    Guests on a Yellowstone National Park nature tour Saturday witnessed a dramatic predation attempt by wolves on a bison calf that escaped thanks to its larger herd mates.

  • How to Clean a Hummingbird Feeder in 5 Easy Steps

    A clean feeder ensures the hummingbirds in your garden stay happy and healthy.

  • Fla. Teen Hospitalized After Getting Bit by Unknown Marine Creature While Lobstering in Key Largo

    "The water was murky. Then it was bloody," said Officer Bobby Dube, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

  • Bear Spotted Browsing Inside Los Angeles Supermarket

    The bear was seen roaming the aisles of a Ralph’s supermarket, much to the surprise of shoppers.

  • Higher water levels in Lake Okeechobee may be part of new Army Corps plan

    Lake Okeechobee may be kept at higher levels for longer periods of time under a new management plan the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is refining now that a $1.8 billion upgrade of the Herbert Hoover Dike is nearly completed.

  • China elephants: 150,000 evacuated from path of trekking herd

    The herd is finally headed for home after an extraordinary 17-month migration in Yunnan province.

  • Moose suddenly charges hiker filming it on Colorado walk. ‘Example of being too close’

    “This person managed to get behind a tree and the moose hit that.”

  • Here’s what that big climate change report says about food

    Quick disclaimer: if you’re just now waking up, you may want to come back to this article later. Sip your coffee, do some stretching. Meditate, maybe. Give yourself a few minutes before diving into this compendium of largely terrible news. If you’ve already settled into a comfortable state of despair on this Monday, then you’re primed for what I’m about to tell you: the world’s largest-ever climate change report was published today by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and it

  • Thousands of fish killed by toxic red tide wash ashore on Florida beaches

    A devastating wastewater dump may have contributed to a deadly algal bloom, residents say Justin Bloom, founder of the Suncoast Waterkeeper. Photograph: Zack Wittman/The Guardian Hundreds of tons of dead marine life have washed ashore and wafted a putrid stench along Florida’s beaches in recent weeks amid a toxic red tide bloom spreading in its waters. Thomas Patarek lives just a half mile away from the waterway. “When I walk my dog in the morning, I can smell the dead fish,” he told the Guardia

  • This Johnson County city will hire 25 goats to clear off weeds in a popular park

    “The goats love their job,” says their owner. “They hit the ground running and are just out there to pig out.”

  • Africa’s first digital map of its land reveals a surprising fact about its trees

    There are more trees in Africa than initially thought, with the latest FAO study showing there are about 7 billion trees on the continent, not counting the continent’s major woodlands like the Congo rainforest.