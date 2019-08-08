96% of Americans Are Making This Social Security Mistake

"Mistakes, I've made a few" goes the old Frank Sinatra standard, and all of us have made plenty of them. Some errors, though, can be quite costly and are best avoided if possible. For example, it's best to avoid making mistakes with your Social Security, lest you end up collecting less money from the program than you're entitled to.

Sadly, though, it appears 96% of Americans are making a meaningful mistake regarding Social Security -- by starting to collect their benefits too early.

When people start collecting Social Security

One of the first things you need to know in order to make smart Social Security decisions is your "full retirement age." That's the age at which you can start collecting your full Social Security benefits. It's somewhere between 65 and 67, depending on when you were born:

Birth Year Full Retirement Age 1943 to 1954 66 1955 66 and 2 months 1956 66 and 4 months 1957 66 and 6 months 1958 66 and 8 months 1959 66 and 10 months 1960 or later 67

Next, know that you can start collecting your benefits as early as age 62 and as late as age 70. For every year beyond your full retirement age that you delay starting to receive benefits, you'll increase the value of your benefits by about 8% -- until you reach age 70, when this bonus for waiting maxes out. So delaying from age 67 to 70 can make your benefit checks about 24% fatter.

Starting to collect earlier than your full retirement age will shrink your checks. If your full retirement age is 67 and you start collecting benefits at age 62, they will be 30% smaller than if you'd waited until your FRA.

So when do people generally start collecting their Social Security benefits? Check out the table below:

Age Percent Starting to Collect Benefits 62 34.3% 63 6.3% 64 6.4% 65 10.3% 66 18.1% 67-69 3.9% 70 3.7%

One-third of people start collecting as soon as they can, with very few waiting until the last year or two. Only 3.7% start collecting at age 70, meaning 96.3% start before then. There are good reasons to start early, but plenty of experts agree the best age to start collecting is age 70. That means that a heck of a lot of retirees are making a mistake.

Let's take a look at why you might start collecting early -- or late.

Why start collecting Social Security early?

There are solid reasons to start collecting early. For example, you might simply need to. Many people end up retiring earlier than planned due to a job loss or health setback. If that happens to you, you might need that income as soon as possible.

On the other hand, you may have saved aggressively for a long time, planning to retire early. If so, the income from Social Security, along with your savings, may be enough to support your early retirement. This makes particularly good sense if you expect to live a shorter-than-average life, perhaps because your family tends to not live that long or you're in poor health.

Another consideration is this: It's a wash, in many ways. The system is designed so that for those who live an average-length life, it doesn't matter when you start collecting. Over your lifetime, you'll receive about the same total benefits.

