96 more virus cases reported at Cambria County Prison; virtual court provides savings, warden says

Feb. 10—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Just under 100 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Cambria County Prison since last month, the warden said Wednesday.

Warden Christian Smith told the prison board that 15 new cases have been confirmed among staff members, 80 among inmates and one in a contract employee in the past month, a total of 96. There were four positive staff members and one positive inmate as of Wednesday, he said.

Last month, the rise in virus cases prompted the cancellation of all in-person visits to reduce the number of individuals entering the facility, and prison officials have continued the use of the video visitation stations in each unit.

During the meeting, Smith presented the board with an update on the prison's video courtroom, which was completed in February 2021 as a result of operational changes due to the pandemic.

Smith reported that over 3,000 virtual court proceedings have been held since the courtroom was established. He estimated that the room cost under $40,000 in equipment and renovations, but said that the costs have been recouped in employee and transportation costs.

"That courtroom pretty much pays for itself," Smith said. "Every one of those hearings would have involved two deputies or correctional officers to take them off site. The cost savings has to be astronomical for what we paid for that."

Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III said that the video courtroom has been an "extreme positive."

"The use of the video systems has been huge. It has been an extreme positive," he said. "All the attorneys want to continue to use it."

Krumenacker added that higher courts are currently looking at expanding which court proceedings can be handled virtually.

"While the courts move slowly, technology is coming along. It's starting to be more embraced, and it's good," he said. "Just the amount of money that the county is saving, not having to transport prisoners, easily pays for this equipment."

Krumenacker described the virtual hearings as a "huge component" of allowing Cambria County's courts to keep running, preventing the backlog others currently experience.

"I think when you compare Cambria to Blair and Indiana, you'll see why we virtually have no backlog, because our people — the attorneys, the prisons, the sheriffs, the courts, everybody involved in the legal system — has embraced this early on and become very proactive with it," he said. "We spent the money to acquire the equipment."

Since Sept. 23, 2020, there have been 614 positive cases at the prison, involving 124 prison employees, 11 contract employees and 479 inmates or detainees. Updated case counts and related information can be found online at cambriacountypa.gov/prison.