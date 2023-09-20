96-year-old federal judge suspended in clash with colleagues over mental fitness

Colleagues of Pauline Newman, a 96-year-old federal appeals judge, have suspended her from hearing cases as part of a clash over her mental fitness.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit’s active judges on Wednesday barred Newman from hearing cases for one year unless she complies with their demand to submit to medical testing.

“We are acutely aware that this is not a fitting capstone to Judge Newman’s exemplary and storied career,” according to the order.

“We all would prefer a different outcome for our friend and colleague,” it continued. “However, we have a solemn obligation under the Act and an obligation to the litigants before our Court and court staff to take action—and not to simply look the other way—when it appears that a judge of this Court is no longer capable of performing the duties of her judicial office.”

The ruling is the latest development in a bitter battle over Newman’s fitness to continue serving on the Federal Circuit, an appeals court that hears patent cases and other specialized disputes.

Court filings show that anonymous court employees have alleged Newman struggles to complete basic tasks and retain information in conversations. She also allegedly claimed the court bugged her phones and threatened to have one of her former chamber employees arrested.

Newman and her attorneys have long insisted she is fit to serve. Newman is also suing her colleagues, attempting to block their investigation as unconstitutional.

The Hill has reached out to Newman’s attorney for comment.

The judges ruled Wednesday that Newman’s refusal to comply with their May order — which demanded she submit to medical testing, produce medical records and sit for an interview — constituted misconduct.

The judges said they had made the demands after establishing “reasonable concerns” that Newman suffers from a disability, arguing the tests were needed to determine with reasonable medical certainty if Newman could still discharge her duties.

“Refusing to cooperate without adequate justification — as Judge Newman has done here —brings the statutory mechanism for addressing disability to a grinding halt and thereby undermines the interests of litigants, employees, the public, and the judiciary in having that mechanism work,” the order read.

Newman had argued the investigation should have been transferred to a different court and that she did not have an opportunity to contest information provided by court staff. She also submitted medical records from providers of her choosing seeking to quell her colleagues concerns, but they ruled it was not an “adequate substitute.”

“The nature and importance of the job of an active judge, and the overwhelming evidence of behavior by Judge Newman indicating a cognitive decline, requires the more thorough and sensitive full neuro-psychological examination ordered by the Committee,” according to the ruling.

Questions about age and health have loomed large over Washington lately in all three branches.

The age of President Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, has been a consistent source of attack as he continues his campaign.

In the Senate, the health of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), 90, has been under the microscope after a months-long absence from shingles complications.

And questions about the future of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), 81, have been raised after two public freeze-ups.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.