96-year-old Iowa grandma goes viral on TikTok from reciting raunchy Carnation Milk jingle

A 96-year-old Iowa grandma might land on Santa's naughty list — or the internet's.

Des Moines resident Helen Ernst recited a crude Carnation Milk jingle that received more than 17 million views and 1.6 million likes on TikTok. The original poster, Ernst's daughter, said her mom, known as Grandma Helen in the video, remembered the rhyme-heavy "street slogan" from childhood.

Carnation Milk is best known for its evaporated milk and owned by Nestlé, the Swiss food and drink heavyweight.

"Carnation Milk, the best in the land. Comes in a tin with a red and white band," Ernst said in the video before rhyming more with inappropriate references.

The viral video attracted the attention of the team at Carnation Milk who sent Grandma Helen's family product, merch, presented a $5,000 check, purchased the family's Thanksgiving groceries and flew her granddaughter in to eat Thanksgiving dinner.

Ernst has something in common with the writer of the raunchy jingle, which was originally penned by a woman in 1946. Apparently, the company thought both women were clever — just in different decades.

At the time, the jingle wasn't chosen due to its inappropriate nature, but the CEO loved it and hung it on his wall. The company also awarded the original writer $1,000 for her creativity.

Carnation Milk has since launched Grandma Helen merch inspired by the viral TikTok video through a shop on its @CarnationMilks TikTok account. The proceeds will be used to help fix the sidewalk outside of Ernst's home, where she enjoys regular walks.

Jay Stahl is an entertainment reporter at The Des Moines Register. Follow him on Instagram or reach out at jstahl@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa grandma with raunchy Carnation Milk jingle goes viral on TikTok