96-year-old woman identified as victim of intentionally set house fire in rural Missouri

A 96-year-old woman was identified as the victim of a fire in Caldwell County that authorities believe was intentionally set.

Lorene Fickess was killed in one of three fires Tuesday near Polo, Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen said at a news conference Wednesday. The town is about 50 miles northeast of Kansas City.

The first fire was reported at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at a house near Southwest State Route D and Southwest Colt Drive in rural Polo, according to the sheriff’s office. Fickess was found dead inside the home.

Authorities responded to two more house fires over the next two hours along the same road, State Route D. One was near Southwest Mirabile Drive and the other near State Route HH. Both of the houses were vacant, authorities said.

The second blaze was close to Mirabile C-1 School and students were evacuated.

The warm conditions made fighting the fires more difficult, Allen said, and one firefighter was transported to a hospital due to the heat.

The investigations are ongoing, but it appears all three fires were set intentionally, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police are looking for a man driving a black SUV with tinted windows, which neighbors say was seen near each of the three homes at the time of the fires. It is a dark, 4-door passenger vehicle, potentially a Dodge Caliber.

Anyone with information on the fires is asked to call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 816-586-2681.