96-year-old woman killed before relative’s 7-hour standoff with SWAT team, GA cops say

A 96-year-old woman was shot by a family member in Georgia, police said, leading to a seven-hour standoff with a SWAT team.

Officers responded to a call about a person shot at 7 p.m. on April 6 in a home on Grammercy Drive, according to a news release from the South Fulton Police Department.

When authorities arrived, they discovered that a 96-year-old woman had been fatally shot inside the home, according to the release.

A suspect was identified as 31-year-old Jeremy Ingram of South Fulton, who was a relative of the 96-year-old woman, police said.

Ingram had barricaded himself in the home when officers and the South Metro SWAT team arrived on the scene, the release said.

“SWAT attempted crisis negotiations with Ingram, but he refused to surrender or engage in conversation,” police said.

After a seven-hour standoff, SWAT personnel arrested Ingram with minor injuries, according to police.

South Fulton detectives secured warrants for Ingram on onecount of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.

