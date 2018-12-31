96-year-old WWII vet goes viral for his 'flossing' dance move

Chuck Franzke proved that age is just a number when he showed off his impressive dance skills on his birthday.

The 96-year-old WWII veteran got his grove on to the classic Dean Martin's "Let it Snow," but he decided to try out some new dance moves he saw on the internet. "I was doing the Floss," he told Inside Edition. "I did the same dance twice before and decided to branch out a bit."

Franzke's dancing antics have become an internet sensation after the organization The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight posted his first birthday dance.

Watch Franzke's latest dance above.