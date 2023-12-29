96th Test Wing helps Niceville High Marching Band make trip to the Rose Bowl Parade.

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE — During Thursday's chilling pre-dawn hours, a Boeing 777-200ER sat on a tarmac adjacent to the flight line.

There, a handful of airmen from the 96th Test Wing were conducting a special mission: loading more than 800 items of equipment that will be used by the 250-member-strong Niceville High School Marching Band during their performance during the 135th Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year's Day.

Deputy Commander of the 96th Test Wing Col. Thomas Tauer expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating, "What a great opportunity for these students. I am thrilled for them. It's also nice to be able to give a little something back to the community that is so supportive of the military."

Members of the 96th Test Wing loaded 800 items of equipment and luggage in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday ahead of the Niceville High Marching Band departs for Pasadena, California.

Highlighting the precision and efficiency of the operation, Col. Tauer remarked, "One thing we are real good at in the Air Force is moving a lot of stuff quickly, safely and efficiently. That's exactly what is happening here. It turns out there is a lot of people and a lot of equipment involved in moving a high school band of this size."

"When you are able to use your unique skill set and do the thing you're trained to do and have that make such a powerful impact on a group of students like this, that's a special opportunity."

As the first glimpse of the sun began to rise in the skies, seven school buses began to approach the flight line. Inside those buses were 250 eager band members and over 100 members of school staff, chaperones and family members. Band director Dan Wooten awaited each individual at the bottom of the mobile staircase.

For Wooten, the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade will be his third outing with the band. The last time the Eagles made the cross-country trip was in 2017.

Members of the 96thTest Wing loading musical equipment in the belly of a Boeing 777-200ER on Thursday morning.

While Wooten expressed pride for all the members of the band and his gratitude for members of the 96th Test Wing, he noted that this endeavor is more than just logistics; it is a heartfelt representation of the community.

"We carry all of (Niceville) in our hearts," said Wooten. "We're doing this to represent them and our county and our state."

Once all members boarded, Niceville High School Principal Charlie Marello led the band with a "Go Eagles" chant before the door closed. The chalks were then removed, and the tarmac was cleared.

The slight drone of two engines turned into a thunderous roar before the aircraft hurtled down Runway 1 before embarking on the six-hour cross-country trip.

The 135th Tournament of Roses Parade begins at 10 a.m. on New Year's Day. You can watch the parade on your local ABC affiliate.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Niceville High Band takes flight with help from 96th Test Wing