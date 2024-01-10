97 dogs and puppies saved from notorious breeder, officials say. It’s not the 1st time

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Taskforce rescued 97 Labrador retrievers from an unlicensed breeder, the group announced in a Jan. 9 Facebook post.

This isn’t the first visit they’ve paid a visit to Sandra Kozlowski of Sho-Me Labradors, according to a Jan. 9 news release from the group.

From late 2019 into early 2020, the group removed 83 dogs from the same property, officials said.

According to Humane Society officials, the rescue came days after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office sought emergency court relief against Kozlowski in connection to repeated violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act.

“Kozlowski has repeatedly refused recent inspections,” officials said in the release said, and “has been operating without a facility license since Jan. 31, 2022.”

In August, “state officials found approximately 20 violations, including large dogs kept in small, cramped wire crates without consistent access to water,” according to the release.

Kozlowski and Sho-Me Labradors have made the national “Horrible Hundred” list – a report from the Humane Society of the United States of 100 problem puppy breeders and dealers – for the past five consecutive years.

McClatchy News reached out to Sho-Me Labradors for comment on Jan. 9 but did not receive an immediate response.

Missouri is home to 31 out of the 100 breeders featured in the 2023 Horrible Hundred report – more than any other state.

The dogs are expected to be up for adoption after veterinary evaluation, officials said.

