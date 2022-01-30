97% Of Grads From This Master Of Marketing Program Found Jobs — At Record Salaries

Class of 2021 graduates from the Master of Marketing program at Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management reported earning an average base salary of $66,585, an increase from the Class of 2020’s earnings of $63,166 and the highest reported figure in the program’s five-year history. Despite ongoing challenges stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, 97% of the class also reported receiving a full-time offer within 6 months of graduation.

“The Class of 2021 was impacted by the challenges associated with the global pandemic, and the subsequent uncertainty in the job marketplace,” says Emily Anderson, senior director of the Career Management Center. “However, the students were successful in achieving excellent employment outcomes by implementing the knowledge and skills from the Master of Marketing curriculum and leveraging their previous education and experience.”

More than half (54%) of the Master of Marketing students from the Class of 2021 secured jobs in the South, followed by 20% in the Northeast, 11% in the Western region, 9% in the Midwest, and 6% in the Mid-Atlantic region. The class brought their marketing expertise to a wide range of organizations. The most popular industry was consumer products at 29%, followed by professional services and technology at 20% each, and 11% in healthcare.

Read more

More than 75% of Tuck alumni have contributed to the Tuck Difference campaign

Dartmouth surpasses $250M fundraising goal

Propelled by the inspiring support of alumni and friends, Tuck has surpassed the $250 million goal set at the start of The Tuck Difference campaign—a significant milestone accomplished during the most ambitious and successful fundraising effort in the 122-year history of the Tuck School.

As the campaign enters its final phase, this historic achievement ensures that Tuck will more than double its previous record of $125 million raised during the Investing in Excellence campaign, which concluded in 2009.

The Tuck Difference formally launched in 2018 as part of Dartmouth’s campaign, The Call to Lead. This past fall, Dartmouth announced it had exceeded its campus-wide $3 billion goal.

Story continues

Read more

HBCU graduates to benefit from new Columbia Business School scholarship program

Students applying to Columbia Business School will have access to a new scholarship fund in the 2022-23 academic year, thanks to a $10 million gift from Robert F. Smith ’94, founder, chairman, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners. The Robert F. Smith ’94 Scholarship Fund, which is expected to support approximately 200 MBA students through partial or full scholarships over the next ten years, will be awarded to enrolled CBS students who have graduated from HBCUs, overcome systemic hardships or challenges in their academic pursuits, or demonstrated a strong commitment to engaging diversity.

“Robert Smith is to be commended for supporting talented students who have been underrepresented in higher education and for his sustained commitment to expanding access to the nation’s colleges and universities,” said Lee C. Bollinger, Columbia’s President and Seth Low Professor of the University. “His generous gift coincides with the opening of Columbia Business School’s Manhattanville home and serves as a fitting declaration of the values to be embraced by the future of business education at Columbia.”

The program is part of Columbia Business School’s broader commitment to increase the diversity of the student body by proactively creating applicant pipelines and securing financial aid to create equitable access.

Read more

Maryland Smith launches ‘Blockchain Business Imperative’ certificate program

Beginning this month, the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business is launching “The Blockchain Business Imperative,” a six-week synchronous online certificate program on blockchain technology and its potential economic impact across industries.

The program is designed to help leaders identify how blockchain technology can enable them to innovate and drive growth in their businesses.

Topics that the program will cover over its six weeks include an in-depth understanding of the economic inefficiencies that blockchain will impact, an overview of foundational blockchain technologies; a conceptual understanding of blockchain; implementation details for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Hyperledger; exploration of various blockchain business applications including NFTs, DeFi, CBDC; and a final discussion on potential opportunities and challenges stemming from blockchain.

Registration for the program is open until Jan. 30 with available discounts for current UMD-College Park students, UMD system school alumni, BIG10 Conference school alumni, organizations with multiple registrations, and active military and veterans. Registration before Jan. 17 earns $250 off program fees.

Read more

DON’T MISS EURO B-SCHOOL ROUNDUP: ITALY’S ‘NEW GENERATION’ MBA

The post 97% Of Grads From This Master Of Marketing Program Found Jobs — At Record Salaries appeared first on Poets&Quants.