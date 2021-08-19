97 percent of small business owners won't pay more income taxes under Biden plan - U.S. Treasury

FILE PHOTO: People make their way in a local street of Chinatown in the Manhattan borough of New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jarrett Renshaw
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jarrett Renshaw

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Just three percent of the nation's small businesses would see a tax increase under U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to tax the nation's highest earners to help fund a $3.5 trillion spending bill, a new U.S. Treasury analysis shows.

The Biden administration is expected to tout the findings of the report in a virtual meeting on Thursday with a Pennsylvania small business. Democrats in Washington hope to overcome intra-party squabbles to pass the president's signature spending plans, aimed at climate initiatives and expanding the social safety net.

The White House has sought to harness the political popularity of the nation's some 30 million small businesses and their agitation over the current corporate tax structure, which small businesses view as generous to larger, billion-dollar corporations like Walmart Inc and Amazon.com Inc over Main Street establishments.

Biden's $3.5 trillion spending plan would fund climate initiatives, paid leave, child care, education and health care by, among other things, raising the top marginal individual income tax rate to 39.6 percent.

That rate would affect single individuals with taxable income of more than $452,700 and married couples filing jointly with income over $509,300, according to White House figures.

The Treasury analysis, which focused exclusively on small businesses filing as S-corporations, partnership and individual income tax returns, found that less than 3% of small business owners fall in the top tax bracket.

Most small businesses are pass-through businesses like limited-liability organizations and S-corporations that do not pay a corporate tax. Instead, the owners report business income and pay the tax on their personal tax returns.

In 2018, married couples making about $150,000 working at their own small business paid over 20 percent of their income in federal income and self-employment taxes. By contrast, U.S. multinational corporations paid less than 10 percent in corporate income taxes on U.S. profits, the Treasury analysis found.

The Treasury analysis did not look at how Biden's plan to increase the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% would impact small business owners who file as C-Corps and are subject to the corporate tax. Only a small percentage of small businesses file as C-Corps.

Deputy Treasury secretary Wally Adeyemo will hold a virtual meeting with the president of a Pennsylvania glass company

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Heather Timmons and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • McConnell criticizes Biden for pulling U.S. troops from Afghanistan

    McConnell sharply criticized President Biden's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan but offered no solutions for how to resolve the chaos that has ensued as the country fell to the Taliban.

  • Republican senator urges Biden to reappoint Powell to top Fed job

    President Joe Biden should keep Jerome Powell at the helm of the Federal Reserve for another four years to build confidence in an improving economy that still faces significant risks, Senator Steve Daines said in a letter to the president on Thursday. His letter was the first formal call for Powell's reappointment from a member of the Senate Banking Committee, which votes on U.S. central bank nominees before they are considered by the full Senate. Renominating Powell, whose term expires in February, "would send a strong signal to households, businesses, and consumers that the head of the Federal Reserve continues to enjoy broad bipartisan support, and will act as necessary to achieve its dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment," Daines wrote.

  • Poll: Over 60% of Americans say Afghanistan war was not worth fighting

    62% of Americans do not believe the war in Afghanistan was worth fighting, according to an AP-NORC poll conducted Aug. 12–16, as the Afghan government verged on collapse following the withdrawal of U.S. forces.Why it matters: Biden has faced intense criticism over the scenes of chaos in Kabul, where a Taliban takeover has prompted a mass evacuation of Americans and Afghans who assisted the U.S. war effort.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Biden urged to cut taxes, like Reagan did, to boost economy

    President Joe Biden’s economic team is being advised to shift away from budget-busting spending to cutting taxes like former President Ronald Reagan did 40 years ago to spark an economic and job creation revival.

  • Dem Hawks Quietly Seethe Over Biden’s Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyWhen Rep. Jim Langevin (D-RI) watched the final scenes of the U.S. war in Afghanistan unfold on Sunday, he decided to do something few other Democrats did: publicly blame President Joe Biden.Unlike some Democratic critics of Biden’s Afghanistan policy, however, Langevin wasn’t just criticizing his president for how he withdrew American military forces from the country; he laid into Biden for withdrawing troops at all.Langevin, who has served on t

  • Minnesota GOP chair faces vote over leadership as controversy grows

    Jennifer Carnahan's uncertain future as chair of the Minnesota Republican Party faces a key test Thursday, as public and private pressure to resign mounts.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: The state GOP's 15-member executive board meets Thursday night. Carnahan has said she'll call for a vote of confidence following a weeklong public firestorm over her ties to indicted donor Anton Lazzaro and growing criticism of

  • U.S. Capitol Police conducting "active bomb threat investigation" near Library of Congress

    U.S. Capitol Police on Thursday said they were conducting an "active bomb threat investigation" after reports of a "suspicious vehicle" near the Library of Congress. The latest: USPC chief Tom Manger said that law enforcement are in communication with the suspect, who police say drove a pick-up truck on a sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress building around 9:15 a.m. ET and told law enforcement that he had a bomb. "Negotiations are ongoing," Manger said. Get market news worthy of your ti

  • Police negotiating with man with possible explosives near U.S. Capitol

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Law enforcement officials were negotiating with a man who said he had a bomb in his pick-up truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, causing nearby buildings to be evacuated as emergency vehicles rushed to the scene about a mile from the White House. The U.S. Capitol Police said they did not know the man's motive but confirmed that he was livestreaming from the vehicle outside the Library of Congress, across the street from the Capitol. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger told reporters that the man parked his vehicle on a sidewalk and told an officer who approached him that he had a bomb while holding what appeared to be a detonator.

  • Biden takes a harder line in COVID response

    President Biden signaled Wednesday he's leaning into a heavier-handed approach to the COVID response.Driving the news: In addition to announcing plans for boosters for the general population, Biden unveiled plans to require staff vaccinations at nursing homes. He also stepped up his fight with GOP governors who are banning school mask mandates.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."As I've said before, 'If you're not going to fight COVID-19, at least get out

  • Man threatening Capitol with bomb is throwing dollar bills and ‘communicating with police using a white board’

    Area around the Library of Congress is evacuated after reports a man in a pickup truck was threatening to detonate an explosive device

  • Missing Pittsburgh teenager might be in the Midlands, sheriff’s office says

    Anyone who has seen the young woman, or has information about her is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000.

  • Brazil city district slipping into sea after river diverted

    Decades ago, Júlia María de Assis thought someday she would take over the hotel her father had begun building in Atafona, a seaside district in Brazil's northern Rio de Janeiro state. Due to climate change, there is little hope for a solution.

  • Australia says it has evacuated 26 people from Afghanistan in first flight

    Australia flew 26 people out of Afghanistan in its first rescue flight, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday, after Australian troops arrived to help with the evacuation from Kabul airport that has been secured by U.S. and British colleagues. Australia said on Monday it would send 250 military personnel to Kabul to evacuate it citizens and an unspecified number of Afghans who had been given visas after working for Australia. Taliban fighters seized Kabul on the weekend after a lightning offensive across the country as U.S.-led Western forces have been withdrawing under a deal that included a Taliban promise not to attack them as they leave.

  • Video shows the moment Taliban fighters threatened a CNN crew with AK-47s

    Taliban fighters followed CNN's Clarissa Ward and her crew, taking their gun safety off and raising them as if to strike a producer.

  • Miami cop suspended over hand gesture. He’d also been dinged for a Trump campaign mask

    A Miami police officer has been relieved of duty for displaying a hand signal that some interpret as a white power message while posing for a picture.

  • Outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo puts in for retirement. Here's how much his pension may be

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ready to retire — at least in order to start collecting his public pension.

  • The Taliban have access to US military aircraft. Now what happens?

    Numerous photos have surfaced on social media of Taliban fighters posing with Black Hawk helicopters, A-29 attack planes and other aircraft from the Afghan air force fleet.

  • SC GOP leader dies after battling COVID for more than a month

    Pressley Stutts was a fervent supporter of President Trump and steadfast in his belief against mandates for masks and vaccines.

  • OAN Loses Appeal Against Maddow, Must Pay MSNBC at Least $250,000

    Theo WargoFringe right-wing network One America News lost the appeal of its defamation suit against MSNBC and star host Rachel Maddow on Tuesday, with a panel upholding a previous federal court ruling against OAN that required them to pay $250,000 of the defendants’ legal fees.OAN, owned by Herring Networks, initially sued Maddow for $10 million in July 2019 after the MSNBC star said on her show that the Trump-boosting network is “paid Russian propaganda,” calling her remarks “malicious and utte

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.