98 migrants rescued from boat off Florida coast lacked food

5
·1 min read

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Almost 100 people, mostly from Haiti, who were rescued from an overcrowded boat off the Florida coast had no food or water for two days, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard helicopter spotted the 96 Haitians, as well as a passenger each from Uganda and the Bahamas, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Boca Raton, Florida, last week. They were transferred to Bahamian authorities on Sunday.

The passengers told Coast Guard crew members that they had been at sea for a week and lacked food and water during the last two days. The 40-foot cabin cruiser was overloaded with 53 men, 35 woman and 10 children, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

No one was injured.

“Smugglers do not care whether you live or die," said Capt. Robert Kinsey of the Coast Guard’s District Seven, citing the lack of sustenance and the overloaded vessel. “These people are lucky to be alive.”

Recommended Stories

  • 'Fending off sharks': Coast Guard rescues stranded Louisiana boaters who survived more than a day

    The Coast Guard came to the rescue at just the right time, saving three boaters who were stranded in the water for more than a day.

  • Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

    Venezuelan migrants were turned back to Mexico at several points along the United States border with that country Thursday. (AP video: Jordi Lebrija)

  • Speed limits in the ocean? Massive ships are killing endangered whales each year.

    How many whales die each year? It's more than 80 in this stretch of Pacific Ocean where freight ships wreak havoc on the whale population.

  • Microsoft says Ukraine, Poland targetted with novel ransomware attack

    A newly discovered hacking group has attacked transportation and logistics companies in Ukraine and Poland with a novel kind of ransomware, Microsoft said in a blog post on Friday. The attackers targeted a wide range of systems within an hour on Tuesday, Microsoft said, adding that it hadn't been able to link the attacks to any known group yet. Notably, however, researchers found that the hacks closely mirrored earlier attacks by a Russian government-linked cyber team that had disrupted Ukraine government agencies.

  • Norman Lear on laughing at what ails America

    TV legend Norman Lear, whose credits include such hit series as "All in the Family" and "Maude," always managed to make audiences laugh about dangerous topics: Racism, sexism, bigotry, homophobia. And today, at age 100, he's determined to find out if we'll still laugh together. He sits down with "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel to discuss his upcoming projects, including a possible remake of one of the most controversial sitcom episodes of all time.

  • Europe is in the middle of a brutal energy crisis. Next year could be much, much worse￼

    Europe is bracing for a difficult winter, but next year could be even worse.

  • Today is: Global Cat Day

    Today is: Global Cat Day

  • More than 200 killed in Iran as protests enter fifth week, rights groups say

    Protesters intensified anti-government demonstrations along main streets and at universities in some cities across Iran on Saturday. Human rights monitors reported hundreds dead, including children, as the movement entered its fifth week.

  • Lessons from Hurricane Michael being applied to Ian recovery

    Four years before Category 4 Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida, the state's Panhandle had its own encounter with an even stronger hurricane, Michael. The Category 5 storm all but destroyed one town, fractured thousands of homes and businesses and did some $25 billion in damage. With damage from Ian estimated at several times that and the Fort Myers area beginning a cleanup that will be even larger than after Michael, the two areas are collaborating on a way forward as south Florida residents wonder what their area will look like in a few years.

  • How Till director Chinonye Chukwu found the emotional center of Emmett Till's tragic tale

    With only two feature films under her belt, Chinonye Chukwu has already proven herself an actor’s director. The stars of her films give grounded, breathtaking performances rooted in their characters’ psychological truth: her first, Clemency, found the incandescent Alfre Woodward at the center of a searing drama about capital punishment and gave Aldis Hodge a signature role; in the upcoming Till, she again works that magic with Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg, and John Douglas Thompson.

  • Hundreds of Paddington bears left for queen to go to charity

    More than 1,000 Paddington bears and other teddies left in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in London and Windsor will be donated to a children's charity, Buckingham Palace said Saturday. Mourners left thousands of tributes, including flowers and teddy bears, outside Buckingham Palace and in royal parks in London and outside Windsor Castle in an outpouring of grief after the U.K.'s longest-reigning monarch died on Sept. 8 at age 96.

  • Halloween Ends Tops Box Office with Projected $43.4 Million in Its Opening Weekend

    The final film in the Halloween film franchise is finishing strong enough to kill the competition at the box office

  • Silva: Referee inconsistent to disallow goal

    Bernardo Silva couldn't hide his frustration when asked about Manchester City's disallowed opening goal against Liverpool.

  • Marine Corps halts surf use of combat vehicle after mishap

    The Marine Corps has halted some operations of its new amphibious combat vehicles after one of the armored vehicles rolled over in surf during training off California's Camp Pendleton. The vehicle had a “mechanical malfunction," according to the Marine Corps, which banned the vehicles from going into or out of surf zones, except for testing, while more analysis is performed. It was the second time this year that restrictions have been placed on the use of amphibious combat vehicles.

  • DC attorney general opens investigation into migrant buses that arrived in capital

    Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine (D) has opened an investigation into whether migrants sent north by southern governors were misled when they boarded transportation taking them hundreds of miles away. The Texas Tribune and ProPublica co-published an article on Friday that Racine’s office is looking to determine if trip organizers deceived the migrants into…

  • California city rests easier after serial killings arrest

    Residents of Stockton, California, were able to rest easier following the weekend arrest of a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings over a period of three months in Northern California, the city's mayor said Sunday. Mayor Kevin Lincoln said he shed tears of relief when he was informed that the suspect who police believe had terrorized Stockton since July was taken into custody around 2 a.m. Saturday. Wesley Brownlee was dressed in black, wore a mask around his neck, had a handgun and “was out hunting" for another possible victim when he was arrested while driving around the Central Valley city, where five of the shootings took place, Police Chief Stanley McFadden said at a Saturday news conference.

  • Man Attempts Car Theft across Street from Wisconsin GOP Governor Nominee Michels’ Presser

    As Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels was about to give a press conference in Milwaukee on Thursday, a man broke into and attempted to steal a car across the street.

  • Pep after City lose to Liverpool: This is Anfield

    Pep Guardiola shared his thoughts after Manchester City lost to Liverpool in a game of fine margins at Anfield.

  • Police: 2 dead after jewelry robbery at Orlando mall

    Police: 2 dead after jewelry robbery at Orlando mall

  • An Out-of-Town Cop Came After Me ‘in My Own Driveway’

    Kelly Backus/ESPN ImagesThis is an excerpt from the book The Moment: Changemakers on Why and How They Joined the Fight for Social Justice, edited by Steve Fiffer and to be published by NewSouth Books this November. The author of more than a dozen books, Fiffer most recently collaborated with the late civil rights icon Dr. C.T. Vivian on his memoir, It’s in the Action. For The Moment Fiffer interviewed more than 35 activists of all ages, backgrounds, and professions. Among those featured “in thei