98 shot, 17 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago weekend violence has left at least 100 people shot, including 18 people killed, police said.
Chicago weekend violence has left at least 100 people shot, including 18 people killed, police said.
Two Chicago police officers were shot and wounded early Monday while trying to break up a crowd following Fourth of July gatherings, authorities said. The shooting about 1:45 a.m. on the city’s West Side happened less than an hour after a drive-by shooting in Washington Park on the city's South Side left two people dead and four others wounded. Between Friday night and early Monday morning, 12 people had been fatally shot in Chicago and at least 40 more suffered gunshot wounds, according to department statistics.
Across the U.S., more than 180 people were killed and 516 wounded in shootings over the July 4th holiday weekend, according to the Gun Violence Archive. CBSN's Anne-Marie Green has more.
Chicago suffered another violent weekend over the Independence Day holiday, with at least 88 people shot since Friday, 14 of whom were killed, according to new reports.
Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister warned on Tuesday that the country is hurtling toward a “social explosion” and appealed on the international community for assistance to prevent the demise of the nation facing multiple crises. Hassan Diab's plea came as he spoke to diplomats in Lebanon, where politicians have failed to agree on forming a new government, nearly a year after Diab’s Cabinet resigned. Diab urged friendly nations to extend assistance despite the lack of a new government, saying that linking aid to reform of a deeply corrupt system has become a “threat to the lives of Lebanese” and to the country’s stability.
Citing user privacy concerns, China removed the company’s online app just days after Didi’s massive U.S. initial public offering.
Brody Malone insists there is nothing special about his origin story. In one of the shots, Malone is standing in the middle of the second row sporting a tie in support of then-president Donald Trump.
Dyal HomeCourt Partners is buying a small stake in the Phoenix Suns in a deal that values the team, which is playing in its first Finals in 28 years, at $1.55 billion, according to people familiar with the terms. The equity is being acquired entirely from existing Suns limited partners, and not controlling owner Robert […]
Rosemarie Garza, who recently graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Industrial Engineering, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Dan Ryan expressway early Sunday morning.
These top-rated swim shorts are a fan-favourite among Lululemon shoppers.
London hedge fund Marshall Wace is said to be planning its move into the blockchain and crypto investment space
At least 150 people were killed in more than 400 shootings in the U.S. over the Fourth of July weekend, CNN reports from data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.Why it matters: The holiday period continued a trend of deadly violent weekends in the U.S. as the country reemerges from the pandemic. Major cities have seen a spike in violent crime and mass shootings this year, per Gun Violence Archive data.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Zoom in: There wer
Wisconsin is hot on the recruiting trail right now, though they just missed on a DL that had them in his top schools
"Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age."
These little life-changers include slippers that double as dust mops and a towel that removes waterproof makeup with zero soap — just add water!
Demolition crews set off explosives late Sunday to bring down the damaged remaining portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a key step to resuming the search for victims as rescuers possibly gain access to new areas of the rubble.
Chicago police said they responded to several large groups gathering throughout downtown Sunday night, with at least two police officers injured.
Gwen Stefani wore two dresses on her recent wedding day, while Ariana Grande stuck to one sleek gown for her festivities.
Around 10,000 new churches and communities without vicars could be established under controversial new plans to attract more congregants. The proposals, which cover the next decade, are among the ambitious targets to be discussed at General Synod, the Church of England’s legislative body, which will begin its sessions on Friday. However, the plans have sparked debate among bishops and Christians across the country, who have criticised them as a "cost-cutting" exercise, arguing that lay people –
Turkey has identified three cases of the new Delta Plus COVID-19 variant in three provinces, its health minister said on Monday, adding that the separate Delta variant had also been identified in some 284 cases across 30 provinces. Health authorities say several major vaccines work against the highly contagious Delta variant, which is becoming globally dominant, but have raised concern new strains may evade some vaccines.
More than 90 people were reportedly injured in shootings in Chicago over the weekend