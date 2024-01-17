How 988 saved an Oklahoman's life and inspired her to advocate for accessible mental health resources

Editor's note: If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, addictive tendencies, stress and other mental health issues, you can call or text 988, Oklahoma's Mental Health Hotline, or call 911.

Kayla Moore reached her breaking point, entering a mindset she never could've anticipated. She didn’t want to exist anymore.

She lost a handful of jobs in a short period of time, causing her to consider suicide. Moore, of Oklahoma City, is mostly deaf, and each time she lost a job, the cause was never related to her work ethic or performance, she said. It was always issues related to her disability and out of her control.

“At that point, I was not only feeling like a burden to those that I loved, but I'm now feeling like a burden to society.”

She felt helpless, spiraling downhill, pushing her loved ones away, so she dialed the mental health lifeline 988.

More: Reaching the right help: After 988 lifeline went live, OKCPD responded to fewer mental health calls

The person on the other end listened to Moore while she explained that she was contemplating ending her life.

“It was the validation that I was kind of needing and that listening ear let me know that everything's going to be OK and that I'm not alone,” Moore said. “If it had not been for a resource like 988, I don’t know where I would be today.”

Kayla Moore

Oklahoma’s 988 Mental Health Lifeline is designed to de-escalate mental health crises by connecting callers to an in-state crisis call center, Lifeline officials said.

At the end of the conversation, Moore said the person who answered the call offered mental health resources and followed up via text, making sure she was OK.

988 Mental Health Lifeline workers are seen taking calls.

That conversation through 988 saved Moore’s life, and inspired her to begin advocating for mental health resources and awareness for people with disabilities as 32.9% of adults with disabilities in the United States experience frequent mental distress.

Educating employers about disabilities

Nobody should have to fight for financial security, Moore said, and constantly living in survival mode in terms of employment takes a toll.

She’s been researching and trying to understand how to make mental health resources more accessible for people with disabilities.

“I believe that, if something does not get done soon, we are going to be facing a very severe mental health crisis in the near future,” Moore said.

According to the National Deaf Center, 54% of people who are deaf or hard of hearing are employed, compared to 70% of hearing people, and this varies by race, ethnicity and disability.

She said employers seem to fear the unknown, and that nobody prepares them for situations that arise surrounding employees with disabilities.

Kayla Moore

“The companies that did invest in me, I got to see that and I'm like, ‘Oh, I can't get angry, because they don't know what to do when they're dealing with ableism, or any of that,’” Moore said.

To combat this lack of education, Moore is starting a nonprofit called Equal Voice, dedicated to bringing employers to the table and having the employer and the new hire on the same page from the beginning.

“It's about getting rid of the control tactics and engaging in conversation,” Moore said. “Both voices are heard, not just one."

More: Survivor: A call to action ― My path to leading the 988 Oklahoma Mental Health Lifeline

Moore said having a disability isn’t a problem to be solved; it’s part of who she is.

“When you are just trying to be yourself, and basically learn to the full potential what you're capable of and society won't let you … it's just really frustrating,” Moore said.

Employees at the 988 Mental Health Lifeline are seen in 2023 on the lifeline's one year anniversary after launching July of 2022.

Lack of employment leads to poverty

It’s difficult for Moore to afford mental health services considering employment hasn’t been easy for her, she said.

According to the National Disability Institute, the poverty rate for adults with disabilities is 27%, compared to 12% of adults with no disability.

People with disabilities may be excluded from the workforce, have limited educational opportunities or face institutional barriers, restricting their earnings.

It’s statistics like these that push Moore to fight against these barriers, and her own experience with mental health struggles and using 988 that give her the ability to empathize.

“People are so busy in today's life, and sometimes we don't want to put ourselves onto other people. I know I don't,” Moore said. “So just knowing that somebody out there who is literally dedicated to listening to you, and helping you work through a very serious issue is really important.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How 988 saved this Oklahoman's life and inspired her to be an advocate