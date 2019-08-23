The fires in the Amazon are the result of seasonal burning that farmers do every year. Here's why they've gotten so bad this summer.

Bruno Kelly/Reuters





Earth's "lungs" are burning more than ever before. This isn't a natural disaster, it's something humans are likely responsible for.

The Amazon rainforest in Brazil has seen more fires in 2019 than in any year since researchers began keeping track in 2013 — and there are still four months to go. About 10,000 new fires have started in the last week alone.

Environmentalists and researchers say humans are probably behind the surge.

About 99% of Amazon fires start from human actions, "either on purpose or by accident," Alberto Setzer, a senior scientist at Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE), told CNN. Setzer said people often set the forest ablaze to clear land for agriculture.

Those fires can then get out of control.

amazon rainforest fire farmers More

Bruno Kelly/Reuters

As the world's largest rainforest, the Amazon plays a crucial role in keeping our planet's carbon-dioxide levels in check. Plants and trees take in carbon dioxide and release oxygen back into the air in the process of photosynthesis. This is why the Amazon, which covers 2.1 million square miles, is often referred to as the "lungs of the planet."

But when trees burn, they release carbon dioxide back into the atmosphere, where it contributes to climate change.

"The Amazon is incredibly important for our future, for our ability to stave off the worst of climate change," Christian Poirier, the program director of non-profit organization Amazon Watch, told CNN. "This isn't hyperbole. We're looking at untold destruction — not just of the Amazon but for our entire planet."

Humans are driving record-breaking fires

August 17 Amazon fires More

Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

This year so far, scientists have recorded more than 74,000 fires in Brazil. That's nearly double 2018's total of about 40,000 fires. More than 9,500 of them have started since August 15, primarily in the Amazon basin. This represents an 83% increase in wildfires over the same period of 2018, INPE reported.

Satellites that detect heat signatures issued over 136,000 fire alerts in Brazil this year, with more than 109,000 of them between August 13 and 20.

Big wildfires like this are not a natural part of the Amazon rainforest ecosystem.

"The important thing to know about the Amazon is that few fires occur there naturally," Mikaela Weisse, who tracks deforestation and fires for the World Resources Institute, told Vice. "Pretty much everything is started by humans."