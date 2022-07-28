99 Group Raises Funds After Carousell Takeover Talks Collapse

Olivia Poh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Carousell Pte’s bid to buy property portal 99 Group fell through after the online classifieds marketplace ended talks to go public via a merger with a blank-check company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

99 Group terminated the talks after Carousell failed to reach a merger agreement with L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp., a key part of the deal, the person said, asking not to be named as the matter is private. Representatives for Carousell and 99 Group declined to comment.

A combination of Carousell and 99 Group would have united two major Singaporean online listings companies, allowing them to challenge rivals such as real-estate portal PropertyGuru Pte. as home prices rise in the affluent island nation. Enthusiasm for deals with special purpose acquisition companies has waned amid heightened market volatility with a growing number of prominent deals fizzling out.

99 Group has decided to raise additional capital to keep expanding its business, it said in a statement Thursday. The property portal is raising $52 million in a funding round led by Gaw Capital to build up capabilities and branch out to other markets in Southeast Asia.

Carousell had offered more than $150 million in cash and stock to acquire 99 Group, a person familiar with the matter said in February. It was among multiple bidders interested in the property portal, another person said.

99 Group, launched in 2014, runs online property classifieds platforms including 99.co, SRX, iProperty.com.sg and Rumah123.com, according to its website. The company also has a presence in Indonesia and counts Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, Sequoia Capital India, East Ventures and REA Group among investors.

Carousell’s bid for 99 Group was a sign of its ambitions to deepen its presence in high-ticket categories including property while it mulls an exit strategy. The company recently acquired platforms including sneaker marketplace Ox Street, secondhand fashion retailer Refash and smartphone reseller Laku6.

Founded in 2012 by Siu Rui Quek, Marcus Tan and Lucas Ngoo, Carousell last year raised funds at a $1.1 billion valuation. The marketplace, which counts Telenor ASA, Rakuten Ventures, Naver, and Sequoia Capital India among its backers, is in eight markets across Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, allowing users to buy and sell a diverse range of products including cars, houses, gadgets and fashion accessories.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • S.Korea's LGES plans new EV battery plant in Europe

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Tesla supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) said on Wednesday it was looking at sites in Europe for a new battery plant and would ramp up production in Asia outside of China, where COVID lockdowns and rising costs were weighing on profits. The South Korean firm, which supplies electric vehicle (EV) batteries to automakers including General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG, said it was responding to increased demand in Europe for cylindrical batteries - the type used by Lucid and Tesla Inc. LGES added that it would use its Asia production sites outside of South Korea and China, such as its battery joint venture with Hyundai Motor Co in Indonesia, to better respond to customer demand.

  • UBS Analyst Who Called Evergrande Rout Sees More Sector Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- A UBS Group AG analyst who predicted China Evergrande Group’s stock collapse last year is warning of further turmoil ahead for the sector, saying more private builders may go bankrupt as the industry shakeup continues. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Repub

  • Rio Tinto Inks Deal to Unlock Huge Simandou Iron Ore Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group said it’s formed a joint venture with the Guinea government and Winning Consortium Simandou to develop infrastructure including a railway and port, in a breakthrough that should help unlock the world’s biggest untapped iron ore deposit.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefS

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Who owns the most shares of Apple? Here's a look at the company's biggest shareholders.

    As of February 2021, Apple's biggest shareholder was the Vanguard Group, which owned more than 1.3 billion shares of the company's 16 billion.

  • The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation

    The US central bank raised its interest rate 0.75 percentage points Wednesday, aiming to discourage American spending and ease inflation.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It might finally be time for Cathie Wood's investing style to shine again. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest has been bouncing back lately. Her largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) is up 24% since bottoming out two months ago, and some of her smaller funds are faring even better.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    It has recently found new revenue streams and the company is profitable again. As a result, its stock is winning the endorsement of Wall Street and there could be plenty of upside ahead for investors who join the action now.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The cannabis industry has some incredible deals at the moment, but not all pot stocks will be winners.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sounds the earnings alarm - after predicting inflation and overstocking will squeeze profits and choke growth

    Burry, who has warned even the best growth stocks could plunge by 90%, said this might be the last set of positive company earnings for a while.

  • Semiconductor stocks have been hit hard, but many are poised for rapid growth. Here are 15 expected to shine through 2024

    DEEP DIVE In December, we listed analysts’ favorite semiconductor stocks for 2022. That hasn’t turned out well. But after chipmakers’ stocks have been hammered, the group is now trading at “normal-level valuations,” according to Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.

  • The Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally— And It’s Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- George Boubouras was at his home in east Melbourne, taking in a cricket match, when his phone suddenly blew up.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the EconomyIt was late on July 1

  • Billionaires Are Piling Into These 2 Dividend-Paying Pharma Stocks

    U.S. stock markets are going through a historically turbulent period right now. Rising interest rates, geopolitical unrest, supply chain woes, and record-setting levels of inflation have wreaked havoc on U.S. stock prices this year. Billionaire super-investors like Bridgewater Associates' Raymond Dalio and Citadel's Kenneth Griffin haven't exactly shied away from buying certain equity classes this year, however.

  • Boeing Reported Another Big Loss. 737 MAX Concerns Are Hitting the Stock.

    FEATURE Boeing’s quarterly earnings were messy, again. And on the company’s earnings conference call, more bad news related to the 737 MAX caused the stock to pare all its gains after a strong start to Wednesday’s session.

  • 4 Energy Stocks to Buy Before They Report Earnings This Week

    All signs point to continued strength in oil and gas stocks, four of which look good for snapping up before the companies report quarterly earnings.

  • Receiving a Dividend as Cash Is Overrated -- Do This Instead

    There are two primary ways to make money from a stock: an increase in the stock price and dividend payouts. If you're invested in a dividend-paying stock or fund, you can either receive your dividend in cash or enroll in your broker's dividend reinvestment program (DRIP) if it offers one. A DRIP takes any dividends paid out and automatically reinvests them in the stock or fund that paid them.

  • Universal Music Earnings Rise, Helped by BTS and Olivia Rodrigo

    Universal Music Group reported higher revenue and earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday amid growth across its businesses, including its recorded music unit, which benefited from releases from the likes of BTS and Olivia Rodrigo. The music major, led by chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, was spun off by French telecom and media conglomerate […]

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    Let's talk about some investing dos and don'ts and three companies with outstanding potential.