99-year-old army vet raises $8M for Britain's NHS by doing laps around his garden

Tom Moore, 99, is doing laps around his garden to raise money for Britain's NHS.

A British army veteran raised more than £7 million ($8.7 million) for his country's National Health Service "heroes" without ever leaving home.

Tom Moore, 99, pledged to walk 100 laps around his back garden before his 100th birthday on April 30, hoping to raise about £1,000 ($1,250) for NHS Charities Together, which helps charities raise money for United Kingdom hospitals and supports NHS staff and volunteers caring for COVID-19 patients. He aimed to walk 10 laps each day with the help of a walking frame.

Within about 24 hours he reached his initial goal, according to a post on his fundraising page April 10. A few days later, Moore had raised more than £1 million ($1.25 million).

Moore announced the latest donation milestone on his Twitter account and thanked the public for contributing.

"The Great British public, your generosity is just incredible!" he wrote.

Moore was born in Keighley, Yorkshire, where he trained as a civil engineer before enlisting in the army at the beginning of World War II. He later served in India and Indonesia.

Tom Moore, 99, served in India and Indonesia during World War II More

His daughter, Hannah, told the Guardian she wanted to make Moore’s upcoming centennial birthday special after they had to cancel his party, and Moore is determined to walk another 100 laps if it means raising more money.

He told the BBC that he began raising the funds to thank the NHS staff who helped him with treatment for cancer and a broken hip.

"When you think of who it is all for – all those brave and super doctors and nurses we have got," he told the outlet. "I think they deserve every penny, and I hope we get some more for them too."

Ellie Orton, the chief executive of NHS Charities Together, thanked Moore for being "an inspiration and a role model" in a statement to media outlets.

"I think I join the rest of the country in being truly inspired and profoundly humbled by Capt. Tom and what he’s achieved," Orton said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus: 99-year-old army vet raises $8M for Britain's NHS