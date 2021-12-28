99-year-old Betty White says the secret to her long life is that she tries to avoid eating 'anything green'

Betty White on February 15, 2015, in New York City. D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Betty White's 100th birthday is on January 17, and she's sharing her tips for living a long life.

The "Golden Girls" star told People that her diet secret was avoiding "anything green."

"I guess it's working," she said.

Betty White has her own secret to living a long and fulfilling life, and it's not what we normally hear from Hollywood stars.

The 99-year-old "Golden Girls" star recently said in an interview with the People reporters Liz McNeil and Dory Jackson that she avoided "anything green" as a part of her diet.

"I guess it's working," she said.

The iconic actor's 100th birthday is on January 17, and she said she was grateful to be healthy.

"I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age," she said. "It's amazing."

White said she believed being "born a cockeyed optimist" was also essential to her nature. "I got it from my mom, and that never changed," she said. "I always find the positive."

Allen Ludden and White on their wedding day on June 14, 1963. Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images

In 2018, she said it was important to "enjoy life" in an interview with Parade. "Accentuate the positive, not the negative," she said at the time.

She added: "It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, 'Hey, that was great!' It's not hard to find great stuff if you look."

In that same 2018 interview, she said she still loved vodka and hot dogs, "probably in that order."

White might not be starring in any upcoming projects, but according to People, she's keeping busy with a quiet life in Los Angeles doing crossword puzzles, playing card games, watching "Jeopardy" and animal documentaries, and playing golf.

